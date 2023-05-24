Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Walk Hand-in-Hand During N.Y.C. Outing

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were spotted walking hand-in-hand in a rare public outing.

Photographers snapped the two acclaimed actresses as they strolled the streets of New York City on Monday.

Paulson, 48, wore an oversized plaid blazer paired with loose fitting jeans and a brightly colored scarf for the outing in the city’s buzzy SoHo neighborhood. Taylor, 80, wore a navy blazer and coordinating navy and white striped shirt.

The couple, who have been together since 2015 when Taylor slid into Paulson’s DMs on Twitter, kept a tight grip on each other as they navigated through some of NYC’s busiest shopping streets.

Their outing marks one of the few times they’ve stepped out in public together this year.

In January, they attended Paris Fashion Week together as they sported coordinating suit and pants looks at the Fendi Couture runway show.

Paulson wore an oversized double-breasted almond pantsuit while Taylor matched in a gray coat and white pleated pants. The pair were hand-in-hand once again as they posed for pictures on the red carpet upon their arrival at the high-fashion event.

Their most recent outing was in March at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party, where the American Horror Story actress wowed in a black sequin gown while her partner rocked a satin pink pantsuit.

In January, Paulson celebrated Taylor’s 80th birthday with a heartwarming and lengthy tribute on Instagram — a rare show of public affection from the notoriously private couple — which Taylor called a “moving love letter.”

“What to say… You are sitting at the counter not 15 feet from me, drinking your chocolate coffee as usual. I am happiest this way-YOU near,” Paulson wrote.

“You’ve changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense,” the actress gushed. “Happiest Birthday to you, Holland V. Taylor. I just want to say thank you. Thank you for loving me. I will never be the same.”



When their relationship was newer, Paulson and Taylor faced a lot of questions about their more than 30-year age gap.

"I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with," Paulson told Town & Country in 2018. "My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding.”

She added that she and Taylor’s relationship “represents a certain amount of hope and risk.”

“Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.”

Prior to dating Taylor, Paulson had long been in relationships with partners far older than her. She dated actress Cherry Jones, 18 years her senior, for seven years, and was even engaged to actor and playwright Tracy Letts, who is nine years older than her.

She told the New York Times in 2016 that she isn’t afraid to get candid about her preference for older partners — or her sexuality, which she has always opted not to label for fear of being “straitjacketed.”

"There's a poignancy to being with someone older," she told the outlet. "I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important, and it can make the little things seem very small."

