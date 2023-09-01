Entertainment TV Sarah Paulson Calls Girlfriend Holland Taylor the 'Smartest, Wisest, Funniest, Most Extraordinary Person' "I find her to be the most beautiful woman. I tell her all the time," the 'American Horror Story' actress said By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 12:57PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sarah Paulson is still completely enamored with girlfriend Holland Taylor after all these years. During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast on Thursday, the American Horror Story actress raved about Taylor, 80, as she shared what she believed made their relationship so successful. "I think she’s the smartest, wisest, funniest, most extraordinary person I've ever met,” gushed Paulson, 48. "So I can't imagine not being with her. I just can't. I just feel very, very lucky to be around someone so incredibly witty and funny and smart and, I think, incredibly sexy." Paulson added, "I find her to be the most beautiful woman. I tell her all the time, like, she's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and she always will be." Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Share a Sweet Moment in a Rare Outing Together Paulson noted how the Two and a Half Men alum "sort of pulls me out of my tendency to be anxious or sort of hysterical in doubting my own abilities. And she's sort of constantly reminding me of how capable I am." Funnily enough, Paulson said her longtime love is often confused about why the pair are even together. "She's constantly saying to me, 'Why are you with me? Why are you doing this? What are you doing? You're a very strange person,'" Paulson quipped. "She says all the time, 'You're very strange for doing this.' And I'm like, 'Really? Is it? I don't know.'" Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Relationship Timeline Momodu Mansaray/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Paulson and Taylor met at a party in 2005. However, their romance didn't flourish until almost a decade later when the pair reconnected over social media and started dating thereafter in 2015. As the world slowed down with the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulson and Taylor were able to spend more quality time together. "Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together. We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts," Taylor told PEOPLE in 2020. "We share everything that's going on."