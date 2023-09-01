Sarah Paulson Calls Girlfriend Holland Taylor the 'Smartest, Wisest, Funniest, Most Extraordinary Person'

"I find her to be the most beautiful woman. I tell her all the time," the 'American Horror Story' actress said

Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on September 1, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion shows on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sarah Paulson is still completely enamored with girlfriend Holland Taylor after all these years.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast on Thursday, the American Horror Story actress raved about Taylor, 80, as she shared what she believed made their relationship so successful.

"I think she’s the smartest, wisest, funniest, most extraordinary person I've ever met,” gushed Paulson, 48. "So I can't imagine not being with her. I just can't. I just feel very, very lucky to be around someone so incredibly witty and funny and smart and, I think, incredibly sexy."

Paulson added, "I find her to be the most beautiful woman. I tell her all the time, like, she's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and she always will be."

Paulson noted how the Two and a Half Men alum "sort of pulls me out of my tendency to be anxious or sort of hysterical in doubting my own abilities. And she's sort of constantly reminding me of how capable I am."

Funnily enough, Paulson said her longtime love is often confused about why the pair are even together.

"She's constantly saying to me, 'Why are you with me? Why are you doing this? What are you doing? You're a very strange person,'" Paulson quipped. "She says all the time, 'You're very strange for doing this.' And I'm like, 'Really? Is it? I don't know.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Paulson and Taylor met at a party in 2005. However, their romance didn't flourish until almost a decade later when the pair reconnected over social media and started dating thereafter in 2015.

As the world slowed down with the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulson and Taylor were able to spend more quality time together.

"Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together. We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts," Taylor told PEOPLE in 2020. "We share everything that's going on."

