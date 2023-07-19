Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy

The couple share daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 19, 2023 12:05PM EDT
sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics
Photo:

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Geller is giving a rare look into her family vacation.

On Tuesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, shared a few photos to her Instagram Story of her family's trip to Florence, Italy. In one photo, son Rocky, 10, poses with Geller's husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, as they look over a railing.

In another, Geller and Prinze Jr. smile with daughter Charlotte, 13, on an Italian street. The actress also posted a sweet photo with her entire family. "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," she wrote across the picture, which translates to "My family in Florence, Italy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

sarah michelle geller and freddie fam pics

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Although the iconic couple are notoriously private, in 2020, Geller spoke to PEOPLE about helping her kids with virtual learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it had its challenges, the star said she gets through it "by having compassion and understanding that there’s no manual on how to do this. None of us are perfect."

“All we can do is the best we can and understand that maybe math or reading is not the same place where our other children were at this exact point but that their independence and their ability to pivot and be flexible is a life skill that will probably serve them even better than what they are going to learn in some of those classes,” she added.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Thanksgiving in 2019, Prinze Jr. revealed that his daughter takes after him in the kitchen.

"My daughter is very involved in the process," Prinze Jr, who went to culinary school, explained of Thanksgiving prep. "She makes a side dish, at least one, every year. My son just eats. It works out! But she really has a joy for it, a love for it, and she asks all the time — even if I don't want her help, she's helping."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Charlotte also made a rare public appearance with her mom in September 2022, hitting the red carpet in a hot pink blazer alongside Gellar for a special screening of the actress' Netflix movie, Do Revenge.

Although Geller and Prinze Jr. rarely discuss Rocky publicly, she did reveal to Today in October 2020 that her son had been diagnosed with myopia, or nearsightedness.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine)," she told the outlet of first noticing his frequent blinking while staring at a screen. An eye doctor confirmed that it was "progressing extremely rapidly" and set Rocky up with contacts. Gellar also shared that he is left-handed, lamenting, "the world is not set up for left-handed people."

Related Articles
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
chrissy teigen family pics https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2YBm-vJyB/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen Has Relatable Mom Moment as She Tries to Get All Four Kids to Pose for Photo: 'Never Works'
Kate Hudson on vacation with her kids
Kate Hudson Shares Sunny Beach-Filled Photos with All Three of Her Kids on Sicilian Vacation
Allison Holker Boss Joined by Daughter Weslie in First Public Appearance Since Husband tWitch's Death
Allison Holker Boss Calls Daughter Weslie 'My Makeup Artist' as She Shows Off Teen's Glam Work
Kim Kardashian and North make pies on tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef
Tori Spelling Praises 'Greatest Protector' Son Liam and 'Strong and Kind' Daughters amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Praises Son Liam as 'Great Protector' as She Discusses Happiness amid Dean McDermott Split
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Ali Krieger posts about the magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!
Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Jason Kelce's Wife Shows NFL Star and Daughter Wyatt Walking in Sync with Ice Cream on Beach Vacation
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’
Keke Palmer compares her baby photo to her baby
Keke Palmer Says 'My Baby Is My Twin' as She Shares Side-by-Side Photos with Her Son: 'I Rest My Case'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Laidback Selfie with Son Wren
Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Peaceful Moment with Her Youngest Son in Laid-Back Selfie with Baby Wren
Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler
Ashley Tisdale Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Jupiter Playing in the Pool with 'Uncle' Austin Butler