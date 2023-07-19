Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Rare Family Photos on Vacation in Italy

Sarah Michelle Geller is giving a rare look into her family vacation.

On Tuesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, shared a few photos to her Instagram Story of her family's trip to Florence, Italy. In one photo, son Rocky, 10, poses with Geller's husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, as they look over a railing.

In another, Geller and Prinze Jr. smile with daughter Charlotte, 13, on an Italian street. The actress also posted a sweet photo with her entire family. "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," she wrote across the picture, which translates to "My family in Florence, Italy."

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Although the iconic couple are notoriously private, in 2020, Geller spoke to PEOPLE about helping her kids with virtual learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it had its challenges, the star said she gets through it "by having compassion and understanding that there’s no manual on how to do this. None of us are perfect."

“All we can do is the best we can and understand that maybe math or reading is not the same place where our other children were at this exact point but that their independence and their ability to pivot and be flexible is a life skill that will probably serve them even better than what they are going to learn in some of those classes,” she added.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Thanksgiving in 2019, Prinze Jr. revealed that his daughter takes after him in the kitchen.

"My daughter is very involved in the process," Prinze Jr, who went to culinary school, explained of Thanksgiving prep. "She makes a side dish, at least one, every year. My son just eats. It works out! But she really has a joy for it, a love for it, and she asks all the time — even if I don't want her help, she's helping."

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Charlotte also made a rare public appearance with her mom in September 2022, hitting the red carpet in a hot pink blazer alongside Gellar for a special screening of the actress' Netflix movie, Do Revenge.

Although Geller and Prinze Jr. rarely discuss Rocky publicly, she did reveal to Today in October 2020 that her son had been diagnosed with myopia, or nearsightedness.

"I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn't have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine)," she told the outlet of first noticing his frequent blinking while staring at a screen. An eye doctor confirmed that it was "progressing extremely rapidly" and set Rocky up with contacts. Gellar also shared that he is left-handed, lamenting, "the world is not set up for left-handed people."

