Sarah Michelle Gellar Wishes Selma Blair a Happy Birthday: 'Every Year I Love You More'

Selma Blair celebrated her 51st birthday in Nashville Friday with her son Arthur, 11

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:32PM EDT
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for âDancing with the Starsâ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022. Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's friendship gets better and better.

For Blair's 51st birthday Friday, Gellar, 46, shared throwback photos and recent snapshots on Instagram of herself with her Cruel Intentions costar and longtime friend.

"How it started … how it’s going. In my opinion, even better," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Every year I love you more @selmablair. Happy Birthday James!!!!"

Blair posted a video on Instagram Friday to show how she began her birthday, including lounging with son Arthur, 12 next month, who made her a cup of coffee in the morning.

"Vintage tees in Nashville to celebrate 51. The soundtrack bands of my life," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you Troy and Arthur. I’m a very lucky and loved mama. Thank you all for being with me."

One of the throwback photos Gellar shared was taken on Gellar's 21st birthday, she revealed last year when she marked Blair's 50th.

"@selmablair this pic is my 21 bday…. And today we celebrate your 50th!!! If I told that little girl on the right, that the girl to her left was going to be her lifelong friend… she would say 'I know,' " she wrote last year.

"From the day I met you I knew you were special and would be by my side for ever," continued the Buffy actress. "I’m sorry I can’t be with you today (gee thanks COVID) and that we are not on our special trip (again thanks COVID) but I’m always with you. I love you my mean baby #secretsociety."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair
Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1998. Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

In April, Blair wrote an emotional open letter to her younger self for PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue.

"I know you are scared of growing up," she wrote. "You think you won't know how to do anything successful adults do, but it will be okay. Don't worry your mind about the future so much."

She added, "Trade your fear for hope. Keep reading. Write every day. Please trust yourself. Tell the truth. Observe. Good things will happen. And horrible things. And it will all be part of finding your footing and carrying on. You are worth loving."

