Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'

The film and TV actress paired her chic new look with shimmery eyeshadow and subtle liner, along with a pink lip that matched her rosy cheeks


Published on May 27, 2023 03:20 PM
Photo:

 Sarah Michelle/ Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is keeping it cool this summer with a brand-new hairstyle.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star debuted a shorter blonde bob on Instagram Friday — just in time for Memorial Day.

“Got my summer cut… all ready for the holiday weekend,” Gellar, 46, wrote in part alongside her selfie. 

The actress paired her chic new look with shimmery eyeshadow and subtle liner, along with a pink lip that perfectly matched her rosy cheeks. She also rocked some shiny diamond-spiked earrings.

Selma Blair complimented her Cruel Intentions costar in the comments, writing, “Hi bobbed beauty. 💛”

Back in February, Gellar surprised fans when she shared a photo of her freshly chopped locks.

In the close-up pic of Gellar in a bright red lip, she simply captioned the haircut emoji to indicate the subtle but major hair transformation.

Gellar isn’t the only one sporting a blunt bob ahead of the summer season, as fellow actress January Jones also snipped a couple of inches from her previously shoulder-length hair.

The Mad Men star, 45, unveiled her new look on Instagram Friday, shooting the camera a wide-eyed look while holding her fingers up to her chin.

Her blonde hair was styled back in short waves behind her ears, and her hair appeared to be slightly darker than her usual platinum color. She captioned the photo on Instagram with two scissor emojis.

