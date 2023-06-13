Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites with Her Scooby-Doo Van at Universal Studios Hollywood: 'New (Old) Whip'

The actress threw it back to her 2002 flick and its sequel, in which she played Daphne, with a fun Instagram photo on Tuesday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Updated on June 13, 2023 03:22PM EDT
Sarah M Gellar-061323
Sarah Michelle Gellar. Photo:

Sarah Michelle

Once part of the Scooby gang, always part of the Scooby gang!

Sarah Michelle Gellar tapped into her inner Daphne Blake during a recent visit to Universal Studios Hollywood, posing in front of the iconic Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van.

The actress — who played Daphne in the live-action 2002 Scooby-Doo film and its 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed — was dressed quite differently from her character, in wide-leg jeans and a black top with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. She finished the look in white sneakers and a pair of dark sunglasses.

"New (old) whip," she joked in the caption.

Gellar, 46, also appeared to enjoy a trip to the park's Super Nintendo World with loved ones including friend Jeff Davis, sharing a photo of them showing off their themed wristbands to her Instagram Story and writing, "The team is assembled to celebrate" Davis' birthday.

Sarah M Gellar-061323
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram Story.

Sarah Michelle

Back in February, Gellar opened up about a "steamy" deleted scene from the first Scooby-Doo film during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The story came about as the Wolf Pack actress fielded a question from viewers who asked about a rumored "relationship on the side" between Daphne and Velma (Linda Cardellini) in the James Gunn–written movie.

"I don't know about a relationship on the side," Gellar said, "but there was a steamy — I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn't think it was, hence it was cut ... "

After host Andy Cohen asked the actress to clarify what she meant, Gellar confirmed there was a smooching moment between the two characters.

"It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," she said. "I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jasin Boland/Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879177c) Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr Scooby Doo - 2002 Director: Raja Gosnell Hannah Barbera Prods / Atlas Entertainment USA Scene Still Games Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo (2002). Jasin Boland/Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

While fans of the film didn't get to see Velma and Daphne lock lips on screen, the movie did feature a real-life couple: Gellar and costar Freddie Prinze Jr., who'd previously met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and tied the knot in September 2002.

In honor of their 20th wedding anniversary last year, Gellar and Prinze, 47, coordinated tribute posts on social media, both sharing romantic photos from their nuptials as well as more recent snapshots.

One vintage-looking image from their wedding showed Prinze kissing the hand of his longtime love, who wore a strapless gown accented by a simple bun for the special day.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum also dropped several photos of Prinze on her Instagram Story. In one, the actor had his arm around his wife as she looked up at him lovingly.

