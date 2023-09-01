Sarah Michelle Gellar Asks Freddie Prinze Jr. If Celine or Loewe Appropriately Mark a 21-Year Anniversary

The typical anniversary gift for 21 years of marriage may be fire-themed, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is thinking outside the box.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, are celebrating 21 years of marriage, and not only did she drop a sweet throwback wedding photo on Instagram, but she adorably asked him what could better mark their anniversary than some silly fire.

@realfreddieprinze what’s customary for 21 years?,” Gellar captioned the post. “I believe it’s @celine or is it @loewe ?!?”

The couple first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997. In 2001, the actor told PEOPLE  that he and Gellar "really didn't dig each other" at first, adding, "Then one day I gave her a ride to the gym. We talked on the way up, and she was a cool chick.”

After a while, the actors went on their first date together and Gellar made a brief cameo in Prinze Jr.’s iconic rom-com She's All That in 1999.

"We were friends for a very long time," Gellar recalled to PEOPLE Now in 2020. "We'd had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go."

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"We were just two people at dinner catching up," she added. "We had a long car ride and a long dinner and things just happened."

Prinze Jr. noted: "I didn't go on dates with other girls, nor did I even want to pursue dates with other girls."

Despite neither being "into marriage,” Prinze Jr. told PEOPLE Now, "One day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose. I didn't know when or how. And so I did and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct."

Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "The Grudge 2" at Knott's Scary Farm on October 8, 2006 in Buena Park, California
Actors Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "The Grudge 2" at Knott's Scary Farm on October 8, 2006 in Buena Park, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"I think for the first time it felt different," Gellar said. "Maybe it was the right time for both of us in our lives,” Gellar added.

The Scooby-Doo costars went on to marry in 2002 at the El Careyes resort in Mexico. "We are each other's best friend," Gellar said at the time. "He is my first love."

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte Grace, in 2009 and their second, son Rocky James, in 2012.

Being mindful and present with each other is what Gellar has attributed to their enduring marriage. "Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

