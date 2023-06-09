Sarah Jessica Parker Wears 3 Dresses in 1 Day While Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City’

The Emmy-winning actress spent her day of celebrating in fabulous style

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 12:47PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo:

Getty (3)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw truly become one! 

Leading up to the much-anticipated return of And Just Like That (which will even see a cameo comeback from Kim Cattrall in its second season), Parker has fully embraced her Sex and the City persona, especially through her outfits as of late. 

On Thursday, the 58-year-old actress celebrated the franchise’s silver jubilee in New York City, making three stops on her press tour in just as many looks.

Sarah Jessica Parker visits the "Sex and the City" 25th Anniversary Exhibition in Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images

For her first stop at a Q&A panel, Parker opted to wear a breezy summer outfit consisting of a black-and-white dress. 

The design featured romantic details like puff sleeves as well as a black bodice that created a two-toned appearance. She teamed the chic yet casual piece with black flats and a tricolor metallic bag. 

Parker then made her way inside the Sex and the City Experience exhibit where she posed in front of a replica of Carrie’s famous West Village brownstone. 

She amped up the glitz in a reflective V-neck dress made with a flared skirt that hit just at her calves. Gold peep-toe heeled sandals and a stack of bracelets on one of her wrists rounded out the look.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max" on June 08, 2023 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Last but not least, the Emmy-winning actress attended an after-party hosted by MAX and Vogue

Parker added a bit of vintage flair to her rotation with a tulle black-and-white Jenny Packham polka-dot design with sheer sleeves, bow adornments and rhinestone piping. She kept the patterned aesthetic going with spotted peep-toe sandals.  

Throughout the day, Parker wore her hair in its signature wavy style, which paired seamlessly with her trio of getups. 

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Parker reunited with her longtime castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis to ring in Sex and the City’s 25th anniversary since its debut on HBO in 1998. The show was directly inspired by the Candace Bushnell-written New York Observer column and book series of the same name.  

Open now through June 11, the space features a number of iconic images, fashions and memorabilia from the series and includes two photo-ops for fans, including Carrie's apartment and the desk inside it.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parker took a moment to share her sentiment towards her SITC journey at the fête.

“We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families, we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience and we love you for joining us for so many years,” she said while welling up with emotions. 

“Thank you for loving us and tuning in and giving us the opportunity. We just want to say thank you for supporting us, this is how we've been able to do it for so long,” Nixon and Davis added.

Parker additionally commemorated Sex and the City’s birthday this week with a photo of a “Carrie” nameplate necklace shared to Instagram.  “It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ,” she wrote.

