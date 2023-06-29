Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years

“We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal, and we stayed away from one another,” Parker revealed as she explained the circumstances of their meeting

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Published on June 29, 2023 07:07PM EDT
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about her other half. 

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the 58-year-old Sex and the City alum got candid about how she met her husband Matthew Broderick and why she hasn’t been able to be apart from him ever since. 

“We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal, and we stayed away from one another,” she said, explaining the circumstances in which they had met. “We understood that we had to do right by the other people and break up officially.”

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Parker recalled, “We had our first official date on March 8 of 1992 and we’ve been together ever since.”

The actress added that the couple have been inseparable and have “never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her, but from that first night, we’ve never been apart.”

Parker spouted off the qualities that attracted her most to Broderick, 61, as well as his unique quirks like riding messenger bikes with no brakes and holding onto buses. 

“I liked his person very much. He’s so smart, he’s so funny, I like this choice of friends, the way he was living in New York, what was important to him, how he kind of traveled around the city,” she gushed. “Really smart and really talented and he was, I thought, so beautiful and handsome and charming.”

“I love being home in New York,” Parker declared. “I wanted to build a life here and he was born and raised in the West Village, literally — he’s never lived north of 11th Street.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The couple dated for five years before they finally tied the knot in May 1997. Since then, the pair have welcomed three children, son James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13.

Back in 2018, the And Just Like That star told PEOPLE the secret behind her long standing marriage to Broderick. 

“I feel like it changes,” she explained, saying she couldn’t attribute their happiness to one thing. “Your needs are shifting. You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing what? You’re reading what?’”

Parker also revealed that she “had never thought about” the specific moment she knew Broderick was the one. 

“I never thought about a wedding dress. Never. Had not one daydream about it,” she confessed. “At one point I just simply remember thinking, ‘God, I really hope he asks me to marry him.’ I don’t know when or why. It was fairly early on.”

