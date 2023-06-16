Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Says It Feels 'A Little Weird' Watching 'And Just Like That … '

James Wilkie Broderick has some binge-watching to do!

The oldest child of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York City on Thursday that he feels a bit out of his element watching his mom's Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That ... — but not for reasons one might assume.

"I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven’t watched the original," said the 20-year-old. "It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it's accessible."

Added James Wilkie, laughing, "I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid." (Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, while James Wilkie was born in 2002).

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of And Just Like That .... James Devaney/GC Images

Nowadays though, "I don't really have an excuse," he told ET. "People ask like, 'Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of [risqué] scenes.' That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before."

"I'm really running out of excuses," he quipped.

After a successful (and, at times, polarizing) season 1, Max greenlit the Sex and the City spinoff series for a second installment in March 2022.

Parker, 58, along with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively, as they continue to navigate their lives in the Big Apple — or is Miranda in L.A.?



Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

James Wilkie is the oldest of three children born to Parker and Broderick, 61. He has two younger sisters: twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, who turn 14 next week.

As for whether he plans on going into the family business of acting, James Wilkie told ET on Thursday that he recently "tried it out and really liked it," which is "great."



"But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not super worried about it," he explained. "I’m still in college ... right now I have time to try things out, but when I get back to school, I won’t have a lot of time to do other stuff, 'cause it's hard."

And Just Like That ... season 2 premieres Thursday on Max, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.