Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to 25 Years of 'Sex and the City' with Iconic Gold 'Carrie' Necklace

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold,” Parker captioned her Instagram post

By
Published on June 6, 2023 10:56 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker Nods to 'SATC''s 25th Anniversary with Gold 'Carrie' Necklace https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKoHTmO_g3/
Photo:

getty; sarah jessica parker/instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to Sex and the City’s silver anniversary with a little gold.

The fan-favorite series premiered 25 years ago on HBO, and the actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, celebrated the anniversary with a picture of her character's iconic gold name-plate necklace.

“It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ,” Parker, 58, captioned her Instagram post of the jewelry staple on Tuesday.

She also reposted a promotional ad for the show before it aired for the first time on her Instagram Story.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s newspaper column of the same name, the series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show introduced four fabulous friends who would become viewers’ best friends and fashion inspirations while they navigated dating in New York City.

In addition to two movies, the show has gone on to spawn a sequel series, And Just Like That..., which premiered on HBO Max at the time in December 2021.

Sex and the City
Sex and the City. Getty Images

Most recently, PEOPLE confirmed that star Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic character Samantha Jones by reportedly speaking to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the phone in the series’ season 2 finale.

Evan Handler — who plays the character Harry Goldenblatt — reacted to the news of the 66-year-old actress’ return to the SATC-verse, telling PEOPLE over the weekend, “I think it is great. I do.”

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he quipped.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral during Filming "Sex and the City" on March 15, 2001

Tom Kingston/WireImage

She also reportedly did not interact with series creator Michael Patrick King, but she was dressed by SATC designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

Samantha was previously featured in the first season of AJLT... via a text message exchange between herself and Carrie.

In the past, Cattrall had been vocal about not wanting to return to the franchise.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

sex-and-the-city-1.jpg

hbo

Parker also confirmed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022 that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return.

"She made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," she said. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC castmates.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per the Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

And Just Like That… returns to Max on June 22.

