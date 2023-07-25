Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Raises Her Three Kids to 'Understand What It Means to Earn Money'

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her "expectations" for her kids when it comes to money

Published on July 25, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Photo:

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

 Sarah Jessica Parker thinks it's important to be real with kids about responsibilities.

Appearing on iHeartRadio's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, the Sex and the City star, 58, talked about the importance of teaching kids about the value of money.

"You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it," she said. "They [should know] the expectations will be the same for them."

Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Parker, mom to daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13, and son James Wilkie, 20, explained that she agreed with Dolly Parton's philosophy of taking care of a child's needs, but not all of their wants.

"I think it's a great way of living for children, that their needs are met — to be fed, safe and loved. The important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," she continued.

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things, at a certain point?”

Sarah Jessica Parker attends Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum Launch party
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum Launch party at the IAC Headquarters on December 7, 2011.

Parker shares her three children with husband Matthew Broderick, to whom she's been married since 1997.

"I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, I'm very grateful and I love her," Broderick said on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in 2020. "It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

