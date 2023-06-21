Sarah Jessica Parker Is Polka-Dot Perfection as She Steps Out in New York City

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City with a special lighting ceremony atop the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday — and naturally, she did it in high style.

The fashionista, 58, pulled out the polka dots for the occasion, wearing a black jumpsuit with an oversized white-and-black bow decorating the bodice. She accessorized with black peep-toe heels detailed with white dots and a classic white cardigan sweater. Her long hair was swept up in a loose ponytail.



Sarah Jessica Parker poses at the Empire State Building on June 21, 2023. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The mother of three smiled and posed in her chic outfit while standing on the observation deck, with the lower Manhattan skyline off in the distance.

The famed N.Y.C. landmark — as well as several other iconic buildings around the city — will light up pink on Wednesday night in honor of SATC's milestone anniversary, as well as the much-anticipated second season of the spinoff And Just Like That..., which premieres on Max Thursday.

Earlier in June, Parker continued the polka-dots look, attending a party dressed in a black-and-white Jenny Packham polka-dot tulle design featuring sheer sleeves, bow adornments, and rhinestone piping. She kept the patterned aesthetic going with spotted peep-toe sandals.



Sarah Jessica Parker attends an event in NYC on June 8, 2023. Cindy Ord/Getty

Parker has also been having some fun with stripes. Attending a Q&A panel on June 9, she wore a breezy summer outfit consisting of a black-and-white dress by Gabriela Hearst. The design featured romantic details including puff sleeves and a black bodice that created a two-toned appearance. She teamed the chic yet casual piece with a striped metallic bag and black flats.

The Hocus Pocus star got emotional reflecting on just how much portraying Carrie Bradshaw has changed her life when she joined her castmates Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon at the opening of the Sex and the City Experience exhibit later that day.



“We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families, we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience and we love you for joining us for so many years,” she said, tearing up.

“Thank you for loving us and tuning in and giving us the opportunity," Nixon and Davis added. "We just want to say thank you for supporting us, this is how we've been able to do it for so long."

