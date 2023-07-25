Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Cook at Home '5 to 6 Nights a Week': 'It's a Source of Pride'

"We just don't order in as a family," the 'And Just Like That…' star said during an appearance on the 'Table for Two' podcast

By
Erin Clack
Published on July 25, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

There's not a lot of food delivery happening at Sarah Jessica Parker's house.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Table for Two podcast, the Sex and the City star, 58, revealed that she and husband Matthew Broderick prefer to tackle the cooking themselves.

"We cook every night," she told host Bruce Bozzi. "It's a source of a huge amount of pride for everybody."

She said she's always surprised when she hears about other people's takeout habits. "It's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family," explained the And Just Like That… star, who shares three kids — son James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 14 — with Broderick.

"And on the rare occasion we have — we always hear other families, they do it, and then like one kid orders from this place and one kid … it's so confusing," she said.

So instead the Parker-Brodericks "really do cook five to six nights a week." She added: "We try to always have a Sunday dinner — we invite people.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall drink cosmos in a scene from 'Sex and the City.'.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Later in the podcast conversation, the actress also confessed to Bozzi that she wasn't exactly tickled pink by her SATC character Carrie Bradshaw's signature drink, the cosmopolitan.

“The ones we drank on [Sex and the City] were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones," she explained. "First of all, ours weren't real — they were cranberry juice and water. I never drank cosmopolitans, I thought they were terrible."

She later became a convert to the popular pink drink, however. "So kindly, people would send them over, I would take a sip and think, ‘What is all the fuss about?’ Then one day someone sent a cosmopolitan over, and it was opaque, pale pink and fleshy. You could see a bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now.’"

She added, "I love them now. I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order — I'm going to say like six or seven years ago — and I love them. I don't know that we ever expected from the show, from drinking them, that it would turn into a thing.”

Parker even went on to make her own version. With Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, she launched "the Perfect Cosmo by SJP," which starts at $44 for two 375ml bottles or $60 for eight cans. It features a mix of cranberry and hints of lime and strawberry, topped off with vodka and triple sec.

Parker recently opened up about her 26-year marriage to Broderick, 61, and how they've rarely spent time apart since they had their first date in 1992.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show last month, the shoe designer said she and her actor husband have “never spent a night apart since [that date], with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her, but from that first night, we’ve never been apart.”

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick,James Wilkie Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and their three children attend a Broadway opening in December 2022.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Parker also listed the many qualities that attracted her most to the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star, as well as his unique quirks like riding messenger bikes with no brakes and holding onto buses. 

“I liked his person very much. He’s so smart, he’s so funny, I like this choice of friends, the way he was living in New York, what was important to him, how he kind of traveled around the city,” she gushed. “Really smart and really talented and he was, I thought, so beautiful and handsome and charming.”

The couple dated for five years before tying the knot in May 1997.

