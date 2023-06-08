Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run

Plaza Suite is headed to the West End!

The Neil Simon stage comedy is set to open for a limited run at London's Savoy Theatre in January 2024, with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick set to reprise their roles.

The real-life longtime couple previously led the play's Broadway revival, which opened at the Hudson Theatre last March and closed that July.

Parker and Broderick play three different couples who all check into the Plaza Hotel. Each act tells the tale of two characters exploring the conflict of their relationship in the same suite of the famed New York City hotel.



The N.Y.C. revival was set to commence in 2020, but was pushed to a 2022 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Broadway.

The Broadway production of Plaza Suite marked the first time Parker, 58, and Broderick, 61, have shared the stage since 1996's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Plaza Suite's upcoming run will mark Parker's West End debut and Broderick's second time on the West End, after his 2019 performances in The Starry Messenger.

While premiering a first-look image of the Broadway show back in 2019, PEOPLE spoke with the couple about working together on it.

“A surprising, unexpected confluence of events came together and all of a sudden we were pondering this gorgeous, funny, not-seen-in-far-too-long Neil Simon play,” Parker said.

“And there’s a feeling of tradition to it,” Broderick added.



Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/Getty

Though Plaza Suite was their second time on stage together, Parker and Broderick share another theater credit: She originated the title role of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia in the 1995 Off-Broadway premiere, before Broderick co-led a Broadway-revival production of the play in 2015.

The two have also starred in several other productions on Broadway. Parker made her debut in 1976’s The Innocents at the age of 11 (she’d later play the lead role in Annie), while Simon’s 1983 premiere of Brighton Beach Memoirs gave Broderick his first role (and first of two Tony Awards).

Broderick continued to work for the next three decades with Simon, with roles in Biloxi Blues and The Odd Couple.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite will play at the Savoy Theatre from Jan. 15 to March 21, 2024. Tickets go on sale this September at www.plazasuiteuk.com.