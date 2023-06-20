Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker is recalling a time when she was a huge support to ex Robert Downey Jr.

In a profile for The New Yorker published Monday, the And Just Like That ... actress opened up about dating Downey in the 1980s to early '90s, while he was struggling with addiction.

"People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time," said Parker, 58. "That made me angry and embarrassed me."

In a statement via his rep, Downey, 58, told The New Yorker that he has "great respect" for Parker, whom he dated for seven years, from 1984 to 1991.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. in 1989. Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Downey, who has been sober for over two decades, has spoken openly about struggling with addiction over the years, including in Sr., his recent documentary about his father.

He has also spoken about Parker’s many attempts to help him throughout their years together.

“I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is,” the Iron Man actor told PARADE in 2008.

“She provided me a home and understanding," Downey added. "She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together.”



The actor went on to marry Susan Downey in 2005. The couple share two children — son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8 — while Downey is also dad to son Indio Downey, 29, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

Robert Downey Jr. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Back in 2018, Parker opened up in a cover interview for PEOPLE about a valuable lesson she learned from Downey during their time together.

“I learned how to take care of myself,” she said. “There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was okay. At a certain point, I had the courage to say, ‘I’m going to walk away and I’m just going to pray that you don’t die.’ ”

Parker — who since married Matthew Broderick and shares three children with him — also admitted that she “didn’t know” about Downey’s addiction “for a long time.”

“I was like, ‘Why is his heart beating so fast? Don’t do so many pushups before bed!’ ” she recalled.

“I will say, I don’t regret any of it,” Parker added. “I don’t resent the time spent.”