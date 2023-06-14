Sarah Jessica Parker Visited 'GMA' in the Staple Spring Print You Should Wear Well Into Summer

Sarah Jessica Parker is expanding into the publishing space. Last week, the And Just Like That actress visited Good Morning America with Elysha Chang to talk about Chang’s new book A Quitter’s Paradise, which is the first book being published by her publishing imprint, SJP Lit.

And she tapped into one of spring and summer’s favorite prints for the event. As she smiled and waved at fans, Parker wore a pink floral dress that fell just below the knees. She styled the dress with futuristic pink pumps, a printed asymmetrical bolero, and a cream Mansur Gavriel Oversized Cloud Clutch.

A timeless spring and summer uniform, florals are a top choice for warm weather seasons, since they easily elevate any look, whether you choose to wear the print to weddings, showers, or while on vacation. Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon are just some of the celebrities who have been spotted in floral dresses recently, proving that this trend is here to stay through the summer.

If you’re looking to bloom with confidence this summer, read on for gorgeous dresses in romantic floral prints you can wear all season long. Bonus: They start at just $27!

Floral Dresses Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

You can get a dress that looks so similar to Parker’s at Amazon for just $30. Featuring purple and pink flowers, the PrettyGarden Tiered Maxi Dress is ideal for summer events, including showers, weddings, and brunch. It has a tiered maxi silhouette with a flare at the hem for a flowy, breathable feel.

The short sleeves and high crew neck offer great coverage of the arms and chest, while the cinched waist enhances the wearer’s shape. The chic dress is machine-washable, comes in sizes S through XXL, and is available in 23 gorgeous colors, including blue, yellow, pink, and red.

Combine three summer trends with the Soly Hux Floral Button-Up Midi T-Shirt Dress, which features a cute floral print, a button-down silhouette that’s similar to the style Kate Middleton has been wearing on repeat, and an effortless shirt dress design that Jennifer Lopez was spotted running errands in. This Amazon find offers great coverage thanks to short sleeves and a midi silhouette that falls just below the knees.

It has a tie at the front for a flattering fit around the waist, and shoppers love the “comfortable and lightweight” material as well as the versatility of the dress. One person even called it “the perfect dress for a spring or summer event.”

If you’re looking for a more breathable version of the floral trend, consider this gorgeous dress by BTFBM, which comes in a short silhouette to let even more air in. The dress has a cool halter style that not only provides great coverage of the chest, but also lets the arms breath.

It has a tie waist for a flattering fit, plus the A-line design features ruffles for a flowy bottom that moves with you. The dress is machine-washable for an easy clean, comes in sizes S through XL, and is available in a whopping 39 vibrant colors for summer, including pink, yellow, green, and so many more.

Floral dresses are a summer staple you can wear time and again. If you’re looking to add the staple print to your closet, shop more floral dresses at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Abercrombie & Fitch below.

