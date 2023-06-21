Sarah Jessica Parker Felt 'Comfortable and Happy' Reuniting with John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)

"I've been pretty public about how much I love him and how easy he is to work with," the star tells PEOPLE of the actor who plays Carrie Bradshaw's love interest

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 09:00AM EDT
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

According to Kristin Davis’s Sex and the City character Charlotte York, everyone has two great loves in their life. And in season 2 of And Just Like That…, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) reconnects with her second great love, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), following the death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“It's great to be in [John's] company again,” Parker, 58, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I've been pretty public about how much I love him and how easy he is to work with, how skilled he is at what he does. He makes it look easy, but it's real work.”

The two-time Emmy winner adds that Corbett, 62, “cares a great deal” about his work. “He always just makes Aidan grow from the page in a way that only he can do,” Parker explains. “It just felt really comfortable and happy.”

Parker can’t say much about how Carrie and Aidan’s paths cross, but she teases that her character spends “the back end of the season is in his company.”

She assures, “I think the story's great.”

John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City - 1998-2004
Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Writer and director Michael Patrick King always envisioned bringing back Aidan for And Just Like That… season 2.

“When I knew we were going to do season 2, the first thought I had for story for Carrie was the word ‘Aidan,’” King, 68, tells PEOPLE. “I just know it's important to her. It's also important to the audience because they have feelings about Aidan. And it's exciting from a writing point of view, because half the audience was [for] Aidan, half the audience was team Big.”

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Christopher Peterson / Splash

Big dying unexpectedly after having a heart attack during a Peloton ride in season 1 meant Carrie would be on the search for love once more.

“I believe that the show is a lot about growing, discovering who you are at every age,” King says. “As we said famously on the series, you have two great loves, so this is the other. I found it hard to believe that Aidan wouldn't pop into Carrie's mind, so I wrote that.”

For more on And Just Like That..., pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

King acknowledges that Carrie and Aidan have a “complicated past” — see: breaking off an engagement and kissing in Abu Dhabi while Carrie was married to Big in the second movie — so “it brings it back a loaded situation” when he returns.

“When they see each other after they haven't seen each other for 14 years, haven't been in a relationship for 23, it's not the same, because they're not the same,” King says. “It's a new story.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnX0b6yub-G/ justlikethatmax Verified Shh. Donât tell anyone.
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO MAX

Parker felt like Carrie handled the grief of losing her husband in an authentic way, even if she might’ve been “ill-equipped to deal with” it after a career as a romance columnist.

“I like that we got to tell the story the way we got to tell it, that we weren't trying to rush through it, that Carrie was approaching it in the same way she always does when it comes to emotions that are important,” the mom of three says.

Parker didn’t mind portraying a grief-stricken Carrie.

“It was, for me, really nice to not be afraid of sitting in the thing that's uncomfortable and sad,” she says. “Carrie is able to find a spot in her body for that grief and also pursue joy — the two aren't mutually exclusive. You're not betraying this memory by wanting joy and happiness again.”.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

Related Articles
Carrie and Aiden
'Sex and the City' Celeb Superfans Weigh In on the Ultimate Debate: Which Guy Was Worst?
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
'AJLT...' Creator Says Carrie and Aidan Are 'Open for Business' and 'Both Single' When They Reunite in Season 2
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnX0b6yub-G/ justlikethatmax Verified Shh. Don’t tell anyone.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of 'AJLT'
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on the set of "And Just Like That" on February 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Share Steamy Smooch Filming 'And Just Like That...'
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's 'Happy' Reunion: 'It Will Be Really Meaningful'
SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2
'And Just Like That…' Could John Corbett Be Returning to 'Sex and the City' for Real This Time?
Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers
'HIMYF' Star Hilary Duff on 'Smoochin' It Up' with John Corbett After He Once Played Her Teacher: 'We're Cool'
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's âConsequentialâ Cameo as 'Sex and the City' Character Samantha 'Feels So Normal'
Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Consequential,' Says Samantha's Return 'Feels So Normal'
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'SATC' Costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Nearly Played Carrie Bradshaw
Bradley Cooper (Sex and the City)HBO
'Sex and the City' Stars Reveal the White Lie Bradley Cooper Told to Book Role Opposite Sarah Jessica Parker
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Even Michael Patrick King Doesn't Know Why Kim Cattrall Came Back to 'And Just Like That...' (Exclusive)
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Says It Feels 'A Little Weird' Watching 'And Just Like That … '
Candace Bushnell; Kim Cattrall
‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Calls Kim Cattrall’s Return 'the Greatest Thing’: ‘People Miss Samantha’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears 3 Dresses in 1 Day While Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City’