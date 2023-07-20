Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17

Most recently, she carried the hands-free bag in the airport

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 11:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker knows a good thing when she sees it.

Unlike Carrie Bradshow, the character she plays on And Just Like That…, Parker has no problem repeating outfits and accessories, especially when they’re a practical pick. Case in point: The actress keeps carrying the same green crossbody bag around New York City.

Earlier this week, SJP was spotted in the JFK airport with husband Matthew Broderick, and her outfit was actually similar to one we’d travel in. The actress wore slouchy boots, cuffed baggy pants, a button-down shirt, and a gray jacket while she pulled her carry-on luggage through the airport. She topped off the look with her go-to crossbody bag, which is made of dark green canvas.

Celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick arrive at JFK airport in NYC. Sarah was carrying an SJP shoe dust bag as well as her own luggage while Matthew showed his support for the NY Mets by wearing their cap.

BACKGRID

The entrepreneur has been spotted carrying the same canvas hands-free bag various times over the past few months, and for good reason: The thick strap doesn’t dig into her shoulder and it can be adjusted to fit as she likes. Below, shop similar crossbody bags you’ll carry just as much as Parker at Lululemon, Amazon, and Zappos.

Crossbody Bags Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

Lululemon

Everyone knows about the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but this Lululemon camera bag might be even more useful. With two zippered compartments and a convenient back pocket for your phone, this crossbody bag can fit even more than the brand’s wildly popular fanny pack. Mark our words: This practical purse is bound to blow up soon. Get ahead of the crowds and scoop one up in one of eight pretty colors.

Zofrin Crossbody Fanny Pack

Amazon ZORFIN Fanny Packs

Amazon

Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given this belt bag a five-star rating so far. Thanks to an adjustable strap, you can wear this lightweight bag around your waist or across your chest, keeping your essentials close either way. A zippered compartment in the front is perfect for your keys or lip balm. Multiple reviewers deem it great for the mom on the go, since it keeps their hands free while they’re taking care of toddlers and it’s spacious enough to fit wipes and other essentials.

Practical crossbody bags are always a good accessory to have on hand, especially during the summer when you’re constantly out and about. Shop more hands-free bags inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to pick below.

Peak Gear Nylon Crossbody Purse

Amazon Peak Gear Nylon Crossbody Purse

Amazon

Poiugoya Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon POIUGOYA Small Crossbody Bags

Amazon

Kipling Abanu Multi Convertible Crossbody Bag

Zappos Kipling Abanu Multi Convertible Crossbody Bag

Zappos

Baggallini Crossbody Bag with RFID Wristlet

Zappos Baggallini Crossbody Bag w RFID Wristlet

Zappos

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now â Shop Similar Pairs Tout
Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs
Bed Sheets Tout
340,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Bed Sheets a Five-Star Rating, and They’re on Sale for As Little as $13
Amazon WISELIFE Storage Bags 100L 3-Pack Large Blanket Clothes Organization and Storage Containers
This Set of Storage Bags Is an ‘Organizer’s Dream,’ and It’s 52% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
And Just Like That Season 2 ep. 6
‘And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Hits Send on a New Beginning with Aidan While One Couple Reaches the End
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free and Bares Her Butt in the Latest SKIMS Ad
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Ashley Park Skechers collection
How Ashley Park Leapt Into Designer Mode to Create an Ultra-Glam Sneaker Collection with Skechers (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'
hailey beiber bikini photos https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1-sBbOrHe/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Hailey Bieber Shines Bright in a Neon Crochet Bikini: ‘Summer Energy’
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Mindy Kaling Was So Impressed With New Skincare Brand Lion Pose That She Invested in It (Exclusive)
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Kendall Jenner for LâOrÃ©al Paris
Kendall Jenner Is the New Global Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris: ‘True Full-Circle Moment’
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande May Be Glinda the Good Witch but Her Wimbledon Sunglasses Are So Very Elphaba
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Fan
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Fan Claiming Her SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life When She Was Shot
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin, Style Icon and Namesake of the Hermès Bag, Ensured Her Legacy of Fashion and Charity Will Continue
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Nicole Kidman attends the screening to launch the new Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness"
Nicole Kidman Defends Her Viral Miu Miu Miniskirt Cover: 'It Was My Choice'
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Fun and Flirty Savage X Fenty Video: Watch