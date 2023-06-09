Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City' at N.Y.C. Pop-Up

"We just want to say thank you for supporting us, this is how we've been able to do it for so long,” Davis said in a special HBO video marking the 25th anniversary

June 9, 2023
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"
And just like that… it's been 25 years!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis reunited on Thursday to celebrate the quarter century anniversary of Sex and the City, which aired its first episode on HBO June 6, 1998.

The stars came together in New York City to mark the milestone and the opening of the "Sex and the City Experience," an immersive pop-up. Open now through June 11, the space features a number of iconic images, fashions and memorabilia from the series, and includes two photo-ops fans will sure to love: the stoop of Carrie's West Village brownstone, and the desk in her apartment.

The three leads themselves glammed up for the event as they took turns posing for pictures on the 66 Perry Street steps.

Davis, 58, wore a form fitting black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a slit to show off her legs. She accessorized the ensemble with black pumps as she channeled her inner Charlotte.

Nixon, 57, wore a black a beige long sweater dress with black and gold heels and matching gold hoop earrings. Her light blonde hair was styled to perfection as she struck a confident pose with her hands on her hips.  

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for SJP, she sparkled in a long-sleeved sequin dress with gold matching bracelets and bronze heels. She wore her hair in classic waves as she posed with her hand on the bannister.

However, that wasn’t the only look she sported throughout the day. In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, she switched out of the shiny dress into a more casual night look during the event afterparty with a black and white polk-a-dot dress by Jenny Packham. The dress featured sheer sleeves and black bows which flared out at her waist.

Earlier in the day, the First-Wives Club and Hocus Pocus star also wore a long white dress with a corseted black midsection and poofy sleeves along with black heels for a Sex and the City Q&A panel.

Davis also changed, into a white button-down dress, which she belted.

Candace Bushnell, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman attend the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max

Several of the stars from And Just Like That…  the Sex and the City sequel series — were photographed at the event too, including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

Parker wore a black and white collared short dress, while Choudhury upped the glam in a sheer lace black dress. Pittman made a statement in a bright blue suit with a large fur detail.

Sex and the City scribe Candace Bushnell, who penned the book the series is created on, also attended in a short sparkly black dress with silver heels.

Parker expressed her thanks to fans for reaching the 25 year mark of the show in a video shared by HBO on Tuesday.

Sarita Choudhury, Bridget Everett, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Halston, Karen Pittman, Kristen Davis and Nicole Ari Parker attend the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max

“We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families, we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience and we love you for joining us for so many years,” an emotional Parker said.

“Thank you for loving us and tuning in and giving us the opportunity. We just want to say thank you for supporting us, this is how we've been able to do it for so long,” Nixon and Davis added.

Parker concluded the message, “We have such gratitude and appreciation and affection. So, Happy Anniversary!”

