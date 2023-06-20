Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Consequential,' Says Samantha's Return 'Feels So Normal'

Parker called her former 'Sex and the City' costar's role in the season 2 finale of 'And Just Like That...' a "very opportune moment in a very specific story"

Published on June 20, 2023 03:46PM EDT
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall's âConsequentialâ Cameo as 'Sex and the City' Character Samantha 'Feels So Normal'
Sarah Jessica Parker hinted at a significant reason for Kim Cattrall to reprise her role as Sex and the City's Samantha Jones on And Just Like That… — the PR maven's renewed presence in Carrie Bradshaw's life is bound to have an impact. 

After Cattrall, 66, confirmed earlier this month that she would step back into Samantha's stilettos for a scene in the SATC revival, which premieres its second season on Thursday, Parker teased that a finale phone call between Samantha and Carrie will hold weight for the series moving forward.

The Emmy winner, 58, called Samatha’s return a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral during Filming "Sex and the City" on March 15, 2001

“It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal," Parker explained to TVLine, "and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

Samantha hasn’t been entirely lost on And Just Like That…. In season 1, Parker and Cattrall's characters exchanged texts in several episodes. However, this has been the only time that Cattrall has actually physically revisited Samantha so far on AJLT

The re-introduction of Samantha comes 25 years after the show's premiere on HBO — and after some public tension between Parker and Cattrall, who has previously voiced her disinterest in being part of future SATC stories. 

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Still, Emmy-winning director Michael Patrick King thinks this moment is bigger than any of the players involved.

“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” King, 68, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this. I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.’”

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

