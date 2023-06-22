Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rosy Cheeks at the ‘AJLT’ Premiere Are Thanks to the Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses, Too

Score the easy-to-use stick blush for yourself

Published on June 22, 2023 02:15PM EDT

SJP Merit Beauty
We couldn’t help but wonder what type of glam we’d see on Sarah Jessica Parker at the And Just Like That… Season 2 premiere. 

But turns out, we don’t have to — we know exactly which products were used to achieve the star’s makeup look. Created entirely with Merit Beauty products, a brand Cameron Diaz also uses, the star’s cheeks looked extra rosy, her skin extra glowy, and her face extra bronzed. And luckily, we have the inside scoop on how to replicate the look at home, and all of the products are less than $40 each. 

Merit Beauty Products Used on Sarah Jessica Parker

Not only did the star’s makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who is a Merit Beauty partner, use products from the clean brand for the Season 2 premiere, but they were also used for some of Parker’s on-camera scenes: “I used Merit products for the first and second season of And Just Like That… The elegant and natural finishes were perfect for Carrie Bradshaw,” Woulard said in an Instagram post

Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit Beauty

Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

You don’t even need many products to recreate Parker’s look. To prep the star’s skin, Woulard went in with the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, which is formulated with ingredients like four types of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to plump and hydrate the skin. Parker’s glossy lips were thanks to the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in the shade Bel Air, a “warm clear” color, per the brand. 

Woulard applied the $30 Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer in the color Seine, along with the customer-loved Flush Balm Cheek Color in the taupe Fox shade to achieve a “warming halo on [her] forehead, chin, neck, and décolletage.” (Cameron Diaz is a fan of the cream blush and bronzer, too.)

Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer Seine

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer in Seine, $30; meritbeauty.com

But clearly, one blush color just wasn’t enough because Woulard added more color to Parker’s cheeks with the same product in a different shade — Cheeky. And that slight glow you see on the star’s cheekbones? That’s a rose gold pigment from the Day Glow Highlighting Balm, which can do double duty as an eye shadow. 

Finally, to give her blonde brows some more definition and add a little extra oomph to her eyelashes, Woulard brushed on the Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade “to color and groom,” and then applied, not one, not two, but three coats of mascara to Parker’s lashes. 

The outcome? A natural look that still appears as though you’re wearing makeup and enhances and highlights your existing features. 

Merit Flush Balm Cheek Color Fox

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Fox, $30; meritbeauty.com

You, too, can look ready for the carpet just like Sarah Jessica Parker without spending a lot. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of the products used to achieve the actress’ premiere glam. 

Merit Day Glow Highlighting Balm Bounce

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Bounce, $32; meritbeauty.com

Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara, $26; meritbeauty.com

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil Bel Air

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in Bel Air, $24; meritbeauty.com

Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade Blond

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade in Blond, $24; meritbeauty.com

Merit Flush Balm Cheek Color Cheeky

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Cheeky, $30; meritbeauty.com

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum

Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, $38; meritbeauty.com

