Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rosy Cheeks at the ‘AJLT’ Premiere Are Thanks to the Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses, Too

We couldn’t help but wonder what type of glam we’d see on Sarah Jessica Parker at the And Just Like That… Season 2 premiere.

But turns out, we don’t have to — we know exactly which products were used to achieve the star’s makeup look. Created entirely with Merit Beauty products, a brand Cameron Diaz also uses, the star’s cheeks looked extra rosy, her skin extra glowy, and her face extra bronzed. And luckily, we have the inside scoop on how to replicate the look at home, and all of the products are less than $40 each.

Merit Beauty Products Used on Sarah Jessica Parker

Not only did the star’s makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard, who is a Merit Beauty partner, use products from the clean brand for the Season 2 premiere, but they were also used for some of Parker’s on-camera scenes: “I used Merit products for the first and second season of And Just Like That… The elegant and natural finishes were perfect for Carrie Bradshaw,” Woulard said in an Instagram post.

Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker

You don’t even need many products to recreate Parker’s look. To prep the star’s skin, Woulard went in with the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, which is formulated with ingredients like four types of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to plump and hydrate the skin. Parker’s glossy lips were thanks to the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in the shade Bel Air, a “warm clear” color, per the brand.

Woulard applied the $30 Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer in the color Seine, along with the customer-loved Flush Balm Cheek Color in the taupe Fox shade to achieve a “warming halo on [her] forehead, chin, neck, and décolletage.” (Cameron Diaz is a fan of the cream blush and bronzer, too.)

Merit

But clearly, one blush color just wasn’t enough because Woulard added more color to Parker’s cheeks with the same product in a different shade — Cheeky. And that slight glow you see on the star’s cheekbones? That’s a rose gold pigment from the Day Glow Highlighting Balm, which can do double duty as an eye shadow.

Finally, to give her blonde brows some more definition and add a little extra oomph to her eyelashes, Woulard brushed on the Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade “to color and groom,” and then applied, not one, not two, but three coats of mascara to Parker’s lashes.

The outcome? A natural look that still appears as though you’re wearing makeup and enhances and highlights your existing features.

Merit

You, too, can look ready for the carpet just like Sarah Jessica Parker without spending a lot. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of the products used to achieve the actress’ premiere glam.

Merit

Merit

Merit

Merit

Merit

Merit

