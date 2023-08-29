Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Adopted Carrie Bradshaw's Cat from 'And Just Like That...'

Art is imitating life for Sarah Jessica Parker.

The And Just Like That... star revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she adopted the kitten featured in the hit Max series. Carrie Bradshaw's cat, Shoe, is now Parker's real-life pet.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," Parker, 58, captioned her post. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety."

"Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is," the actress added of her new pet, who came to the And Just Like That... set from the Connecticut Humane Society.

The shelter shared additional details about Lotus on Facebook.

"Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show!" the Connecticut Humane Society wrote of the kitten's new home.

In And Just Like That..., Parker's iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, adopted Shoe after Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramírez) brought the kitten to her apartment.

Parker’s Instagram officially introducing the furry TV star as part of her family features several adorable snaps of Lotus, including one of Parker holding the kitten close to her nose and another of the feline lying on a table.

A few days earlier, writer Evan Ross Katz posted stills from And Just Like That... of Parker as Carrie cradling Shoe.

"High-key my favorite character on Season 2 of AJLT: Shoe Bradshaw," Katz captioned his post from Aug. 24.



Parker appeared to acknowledge Katz's earlier post featuring Lotus/Shoe when she commented on her own Lotus Instagram post: "You weren't wrong @evanrosskatz. X, SJ."

And Just Like That... was recently renewed for a third season on Max ahead of the series' season 2 finale, which premiered on Aug. 24.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release. "And Just Like That... Here comes season three."

Along with an appearance from Shoe the kitten, the And Just Like That... season 2 finale also included a notable cameo appearance by Kim Cattrall as her beloved Sex and the City character Samantha Jones.

