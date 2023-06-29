Entertainment TV Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery "I'm presentable. I don't really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I'm fine," the actress said during a recent appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 07:19PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid – and relatable! — about her body image. When asked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday if she believes she's a "good-looking human being," the And Just Like That… star, 58, said, "I mean, I'm presentable. I don't really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I'm fine." Parker joked that she's thought about procedures like Botox "all the time," adding, "I ask people if it's too late. People would be like, 'Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'" Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City Although she has not had any cosmetic surgery performed, the actress noted that she does not see anything wrong with people who choose to do so. "I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks," she told host Howard Stern. "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray.'" "I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door," she later added. Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'. Cindy Ord/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT' Parker returned as her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City Max revival in December 2021. Speaking about its impact during its quarter-century anniversary in New York City earlier in June, she shared, "We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience, and we love you for joining us for so many years." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.