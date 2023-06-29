Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery

"I'm presentable. I don't really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I'm fine," the actress said during a recent appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 07:19PM EDT

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid – and relatable! — about her body image.

When asked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday if she believes she's a "good-looking human being," the And Just Like That… star, 58, said, "I mean, I'm presentable. I don't really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I'm fine."

Parker joked that she's thought about procedures like Botox "all the time," adding, "I ask people if it's too late. People would be like, 'Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'"

Sarah Jessica Parker on June 12, 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Although she has not had any cosmetic surgery performed, the actress noted that she does not see anything wrong with people who choose to do so.

"I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks," she told host Howard Stern. "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray.'"

"I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door," she later added.

Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Parker returned as her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City Max revival in December 2021.

Speaking about its impact during its quarter-century anniversary in New York City earlier in June, she shared, "We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

Related Articles
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Lindsie Chrisley Reveals She Recently 'Blocked' Her Siblings on Social Media After an Argument
Lindsie Chrisley Admits She and Her Siblings Can Be 'Petty' with Each Other as Source Says 'They Are Not Fine'
Carson Daly
Carson Daly Turns 50 After Spinal Fusion Surgery: 'I'm Really on My Bounce Back' (Exclusive)
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Is in 'Negotiations' to Remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (Source)
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'
Emily Simpson BRAVOCON October 16, 2022
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Admits Getting Liposuction, Using Ozempic for Weight Loss
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her
Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest
Pat Sajak Is 'Looking Forward' to 'Handing Over the Car Keys' to 'Wheel of Fortune' to Ryan Seacrest
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
Glee AlumsÂ Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Passing of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
Glee's Kevin McHale Recalls How Jenna Ushkowitz and Naya Rivera Once Held 'Intervention' to Halt His Steroid Use
Sarah Jessica Parker . And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...' Carrie Faked COVID to Avoid Recording Her Audiobook
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+
Cobie Smulders Reveals She's Known About Maria Hill's Marvel Fate for 'Years' After 'Secret Invasion' Shocker
Kristin Davis and Christine Marinoni are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Kristin Davis on Why Charlotte Feels 'Freer' on 'And Just Like That...' After Landing on a MILF List