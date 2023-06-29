Sarah Jessica Parker Admits 'I Don't Really Like Looking at Myself' but Still Skips Plastic Surgery

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid – and relatable! — about her body image.

When asked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday if she believes she's a "good-looking human being," the And Just Like That… star, 58, said, "I mean, I'm presentable. I don't really like looking at myself. I mean, I think I'm fine."

Parker joked that she's thought about procedures like Botox "all the time," adding, "I ask people if it's too late. People would be like, 'Well, you not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'"

Although she has not had any cosmetic surgery performed, the actress noted that she does not see anything wrong with people who choose to do so.

"I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks," she told host Howard Stern. "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray.'"

"I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door," she later added.

Parker returned as her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City Max revival in December 2021.

Speaking about its impact during its quarter-century anniversary in New York City earlier in June, she shared, "We're just here to say thank you. What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

