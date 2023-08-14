Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Enjoy Tropical Vacation Ahead of First Wedding Anniversary

"Dinner with a view. The sunset was nice too," Adams wrote, as the couple enjoyed a trip to Fiji

By
and
Published on August 14, 2023 09:33AM EDT
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Kiss
Photo:

Wells Adams/Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are enjoying a tropical getaway!

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 39, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, in which he and the Modern Family alum, 32, could be seen spending time together on vacation in Fiji shortly ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

"Filming Paradise or Love Island? You decide," Wells joked in his caption, referencing their respective shows, and the scenery featured in the shots. "Dinner with a view. The sunset was nice too."

In the first image, Hyland wore a two-piece print ensemble as the pair smiled for the camera. In the second shot, she leaned in to kiss her husband, who was dressed in a white polo-style shirt for their waterfront dinner date.

"I love you so much," Hyland wrote to Adams in the comments section of the post.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Kiss

Wells Adams/Instagram

Hyland and Adams tied the knot in August 2022, at a winery in Santa Ynez, California. The romantic nuptials were attended by close family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

Ferguson, 47, acted as the wedding officiant after her on-screen dad Ty Burrell could no longer attend the ceremony.

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland. Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Hyland and Adams first connected online in 2017 after she raved about the radio personality during his Bachelor in Paradise season. After their 2019 proposal, they were forced into a three-year engagement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams previously joked if 2022 wasn't the year, they'd get hitched in Las Vegas.

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!" he told PEOPLE at the time.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Wells Adams/Instagram

Months after their summer wedding, Hyland and Adams celebrated their fifth anniversary since getting together in October 2022.

"5 years of I love you's today 💕," the couple said in a joint Instagram post. "Happy half a decade baby 💋."

