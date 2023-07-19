Sarah Hyland Shares Hilarious 'Instagram Vs. Reality' Photos

Sarah Hyland is mastering the Instagram selfie — kind of!

The Love Island host, 32, posted a glamorous selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, followed by a couple of not-so-put-together snaps, as she hilariously highlighted her process of nailing the right shot.

“💛🏝️ Instagram Vs. Reality,” Hyland jokily captioned the images, adding, “@loveislandusa Tonight!!!”

In the first photo, the presenter had her head thrown back with her hand in her hair as she sported gold eyeshadow, a nude glossy lip and a deep tan.

Hyland posted a glamorous selfie on Tuesday. Sarah Hyland/Instagram

The next photo showed Hyland looking frazzled with her hair on her face as she sat on a bean bag. The Modern Family alum held a fan in one hand and a water bottle in the other, and wore a light green dress with matching strappy sandals.

A final photo shared was a close-up of the second, showing Hyland’s hilarious facial expression, as the actress once again poked fun at the unkept shot.

The actress posted a 'reality' shot alongside the selfie. Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Hyland’s husband Wells Adams didn’t seem fazed by the contrasting photos, writing in response, “I’d like to take down both versions. 🤤😍.”

“TOP TIER HUSBANDDDD,” Hyland replied.

Some famous friends of the Modern Family star also shared their reactions. “STILL THE HOTTEST ONE THERE (get it? Cause you’re hot.. and it’s hot)," Love Island season four contestant Deb Chubb wrote.

“Lol love you,” Vanessa Hudgens commented. “Ugh ur so beautiful 😍,” added actress Alexandra Shipp.



Hyland shared a close-up of the funny photo. Sarah Hyland/Instagram

In April, Hyland opened up to PEOPLE about her love for Disney and how her Adams, 38, has had to "adapt very quickly" to her obsession at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala.

"I think he enjoys the theater more than he did before. One for me. As well as Disneyland. Anything Disney," Hyland told PEOPLE when asked what she has introduced the Bachelor in Paradise bartender to after he turned her into a "golf wife."

Hyland went on to say that while her husband isn't on the same level as her when it comes to his enjoyment of musicals, he had to become a full-blown Disney fan "immediately."

"He has his opinions on different [musicals]," said Hyland, who rocked a pink checked dress with a thigh-high split for the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza, joking, "The Disney freak that I am, he immediately had to adapt very, very quickly."