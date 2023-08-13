Sarah Hyland is recalling the first time her husband Wells Adams ever cooked for her.

The Modern Family alum, 32, and her Bachelor in Paradise bartender husband, 39, appear on the upcoming Aug. 15 episode of the Shondaland Audio podcast, The Flaky Biscuit, where they discuss their first date from years ago and how Adams was the "first man" to ever cook for her.

After host Bryan Ford cooked the same food from the couple's first date, Adams said in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE that the meal is "nostalgic" for them, explaining, "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos."

Then detailing that the pair recently quizzed each other on some of their favorite food items, Adams said Hyland asked him what his "death row meal" — or "last meal" ever -- would be, stating that hers would be Adams' tacos.

"[It] was very honorable," Adams responded.

Continuing their candid conversation, Hyland told her husband and Ford — an artisan baker who also hosts the Magnolia Network's Baked in Tradition and The Artisan's Kitchen — that she could remember their date clearly, even down to the music she and Adams were playing.

"At the time, our relationship was in secret, like, we didn't release that information, and she was also going through some health issues, she had just gotten a kidney transplant," Adams said, as Hyland noted, "I was in quarantine, so I couldn't leave the house because my immune system was so, so very low."

Detailing that she could only be visited by a select few people, Hyland continued, "When we first started dating, it's not like we could go out to restaurants, and it's not like we had a first date at a restaurant. Our first meal together was at my house in Studio City. He came and visited and made us shrimp tacos."

"It was funny because I lived in Nashville for 12 years, and there were a couple of years when I lived with my sister ... and I remember we did the shrimp tacos and my sister texted me, 'You're not that slick. I know what you're doing. You made your shrimp tacos' ... 'cause I think Sarah had posted something like, 'This is what I'm eating tonight,' " Adams said.

Hyland recalled that the duo shared "a wonderful night," stating, "He had cooked for me, and I never had a man cook for me before, so it was really special. And obviously, I love tacos, and he was just so good at making them."

Hyland and Adams first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until fall 2017. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

Adams proposed to Hyland in summer 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

Then, three years after getting engaged, Hyland and Adams officially became newlyweds when they married last year during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

The duo were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

The Flaky Biscuit is available to stream now.

