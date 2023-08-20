Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'Love You More Than Words Can Say'

The 'Modern Family' actress married the 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender in August 2022

Published on August 20, 2023 02:59PM EDT
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating one year of marriage!

The Modern Family alum, 32, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 39, marked the happy occasion with posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north," Hyland wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Adams from their wedding day. "I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you 💋."

On his account, Wells shared a photograph of himself and Hyland exchanging their vows, where the actress could be seen making a silly face.

"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say," he captioned his post.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hyland and Adams tied the knot in August 2022, at a winery in Santa Ynez, California. The romantic nuptials were attended by close family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Sofia VergaraJesse Tyler FergusonJulie Bowen and Nolan Gould.

Ferguson, 47, acted as the wedding officiant after her on-screen dad Ty Burrell could no longer attend the ceremony.

Hyland and Adams first connected online in 2017 after she raved about the radio personality during his Bachelor in Paradise season. After their 2019 proposal, they were forced into a three-year engagement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams previously joked if 2022 wasn't the year, they'd get hitched in Las Vegas.

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!" he told PEOPLE at the time.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Since their wedding, Hyland has continued to express love and support for her husband. At the NBCUniversal Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon in April, Hyland opened up about her first few months of married life

"It's amazing," Hyland gushed to PEOPLE. "It's like nothing's changed in the best way possible. I just got more diamonds on my finger."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Kiss
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Wells Adams/Instagram

While gearing up for their big anniversary, Hyland and Adams have been vacationing in Fiji. In a priorInstagram post, Adams showed off the couples’ jet-setting celebration. 

“Filming Paradise or Love Island? You decide,” Adams joked in his caption, referencing their respective shows, and the scenery featured in the shots. "Dinner with a view. The sunset was nice too."

