Sarah Herron Shows Moment She Learned of Failed Embryo Transfer in First Attempt Since Son's Death

Sarah Herron opened up about her latest heartbreak in a candid Instagram post sharing support with others struggling with fertility

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Updated on June 29, 2023 01:15PM EDT
Sarah Herron Embryo loss
Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron/Instagram

Sarah Herron has endured another tough blow in her fertility journey.

On Thursday, the Bachelor alum, 36, revealed that she and fiancé Dylan Brown decided to move ahead with the next step in trying to grow their family, following the death of son Oliver Brown in April, who was born in her 24th week of pregnancy after a long in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

In an emotional Instagram post, Herron revealed that their recent embryo transfer was not successful.

"After 5 months of healing, physically and spiritually, we felt ready to move forward with another embryo transfer. We kept it to ourselves this time, to have something only we knew," she began.

"We transferred our 3rd embryo (first since losing Oliver) and the transfer was not successful. We were so hopeful, and intuitively, I really felt that it had worked this time. I’ve never been so wrong. We always knew this was a possibility. Even with perfect embryos… things don’t always go as planned."

The accompanying video shows the couple's joy and hope turn to pain as they receive the difficult news.

Explaining her decision to take a home pregnancy test — her first time doing so — Herron noted, "The lab was running behind with the results from my first blood draw, and Dylan was leaving for work, but we wanted to learn the results when we could be together."

Sarah Herron Marks One Month Since Son Oliver's Death: 'Relief and Grief at the Same Time'
Sarah Herron/Instagram

"It wasn’t the result we were expecting. What was captured instead of our joy, was the moment that years of hard work got washed away and the trauma of losing our son flooded back in. IVF gives families so much hope and possibility, but when it doesn’t work out, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve just watched that possibility get flushed down the drain," she shared.

Lamenting the "cycles of grief I’ve grown familiar with" returning, she continued, "I had mentally prepared myself for the triggers of pregnancy after loss, but I never prepared for the postpartum trauma that would be triggered by a failed transfer."

Speaking to others facing similar struggles, Herron concluded, "For anyone going through IVF after a pregnancy loss, this is the real deal. I see you.💔 As always, we are grateful for our determined, inspiring doctor and friend @eggwhisperer who helps us navigate this difficult journey with such grace and optimism ❤️."

