Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for 'Kindness and Support' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The Duchess of York confirmed Sunday that she was diagnosed with “an early form of breast cancer”

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on June 27, 2023 09:31AM EDT


Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is thanking people for their “kindness and support” following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, 63, took to Instagram Monday to share her appreciation in a post showing a vibrant pink flower surrounded by long green grass.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support," she captioned the image.

It follows the confirmation that Fergie "was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," a representative for the Duchess, 63, told PEOPLE on Monday.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," added the representative.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” they continued.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends The Andrew Martin Design Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Duchess recently spoke about her diagnosis on her ‘Tea Talks’ podcast, which was recorded one day before her surgery.

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,' " Ferguson said in an episode released Monday.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky," she added to co-host, Sarah Thomas, about how her sister Jane encouraged her to get the routine screening. "She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

Fergie added that Jane was "ringing me up about something else" when the conversation about going for a mammogram came up.

"Thank you, Jane," she said. "I think it's so important you do talk about it."

Fergie also referenced her father, who died of prostate cancer, as she spoke about the importance of early detection.

