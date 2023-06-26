Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked

Fergie spoke candidly on her 'Tea Talks' podcast the day before undergoing surgery

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 09:25AM EDT
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about cancer diagnosis. Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

Sarah Ferguson is speaking about her breast cancer diagnosis and urges people to “get checked.”

The Duchess of York, 63, spoke about her cancer on her own podcast, recorded a day before her successful mastectomy operation. On Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, she tells her co-host, Sarah Thomas, that cancer was detected following a routine test.

"It's very important that I speak about," she said.

Her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday evening that the surgery had been a success.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep said. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," added the representative.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby Ernest — and Her 'Normal' Weekend with Grandkids

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the podcast, which aired on Monday morning, Fergie — as the Duchess of York is popularly known — recalled how her sister Jane encouraged her to get the routine screening done during a conversation.

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,' " Ferguson said. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

Fergie added that Jane was "ringing me up about something else" when the conversation about going for a mammogram came up.

"Thank you, Jane," she said. "I think it's so important you do talk about it."

Fergie also referenced her father, who had died of prostate cancer and also spoke about the importance of early detection.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," Ferguson said.

Her co-host Thomas added, “It’s that old adage if you can help one person. And I looked up the stats before, and they are incredible because actually for everybody who goes to a mammogram, only nine in a thousand, are found to have something. But you’ve got to remember, that's before any symptoms come, you didn't find a lump or anything. And the earlier your diagnosis, the much greater chance you have. Ninety-seven percent of people who then have early diagnosis because of all the incredible new treatments are still alive after five years.”

Fergie recognized that "the minute you mentioned the word it's frightening.” She said it was “only a shadow,” but she wouldn’t have found out without the screening. “They wouldn't have found out that it needs to be immediately sorted.”

She gave what she called a “shout out” to the public-funded National Health Service for helping her, the doctors, nurses and  the hospital staff “that are working so hard to help me.” She added,  “The lovely nurses that are so comforting and the counseling, and it's just all very strong unity of facing an enormous fear. But you're not alone.”

She has worked with cancer charities, notably the Teenage Cancer Trust, giving her some insight that helped her, the Duchess and author added.

“I'm so grateful I've talked to so many sufferers with cancer that I can glean from them certain tips that can help me through this moment. You've talked about earlier that you were going to get fit," Fergie said. "I'm taking this as a real gift to, to me, to change my life, to nurture myself. I know. To stop trying to fix everyone else."

“I think, are you gonna take yourself seriously now, Sarah? I'm taking myself seriously. I'm going to understand it, get super fit, super strong, really understand what it was that caused this to come as a shadow. It was a shadow. Look at it straight on.”

Asked about the operation she says, “Oh, yes. It's tomorrow. Of course the, the doubting mind comes in, you know, I think that when it comes in, you shine light on it and say, no, no, I got this very sort of nlp.

I've just studied the mental side of life in such depth that I have the toolbox that can help me through it.”

She started by giving some background to her volunteering for the Teenage Cancer Trust more than 30 years ago.

She also introduced her daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — to it, celebrating their respective 18th birthdays with it and teens in the hospital.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And Fergie is looking ahead — she says she will start writing her third book.

"I'm gonna go out there and get super fit and super well, super strong," she said. "And if I have to shout about this from the top of the mountains then I'll shout about it. Because I think it's vital that we need to wake everybody up to go screen, not just breast cancer. I'm talking prostate and all the checks." 

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson Reveals She Had a Mastectomy
Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Released After Operation
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Members of the British Royal Family arrive in carriages to Day 4 of The Royal Ascot Races
All the Best Looks (and Whimsical Hats!) of Royal Ascot from Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and More
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) smile as they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, part of the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale
Princess Anne in 2023 and 1978
Princess Anne's Latest Royal Rewear Was 45 Years in the Making! See the Side-by-Side
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the trophy presentation after Desert Hero wins the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023
Was Queen Camilla Wearing a Lucky Charm from Queen Elizabeth When Horse Won at Royal Ascot?
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad! Â 
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Attends Royal Ascot with a Special Guest: Her Dad!
Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College â Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps
Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College — Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Spend Third Day in a Row at Royal Ascot — and Win Big!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church
Prince William and King Charles Celebrate Britain's Caribbean Community: 'We Are a Better People Today'
Queen Camilla Just Recycled Her Outfit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Queen Camilla Just Recycled Her Outfit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
Princess Charlotte and Great-Aunt Sophie Display Sweet Bond at Trooping the Colour — Again!