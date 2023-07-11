Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery

Sarah Ferguson took the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis out on a walk, weeks after announcing she had a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of York, 63, shared photos of the flora on her picturesque outdoor trail, including close-up shots of different flowers on her Instagram feed.

“I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember,” she wrote.

The Duchess, 63, adopted Queen Elizabeth's two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick after the late monarch died in September 2022 at age 96. It is unclear which other five dogs Ferguson referred to in her caption.

She also shared that she and entrepreneur Sarah Thomson will “talk about dealing with grief, gaining strength and all the small steps we must take to recovery" on Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah.

On June 25, Ferguson’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duchess was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," her rep told PEOPLE.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the rep continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."



“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Ferguson shared more on the June 25 episode of her podcast, which was recorded the day before she had surgery. Fergie said that her sister Jane urged her to attend a routine mammogram appointment during an unrelated phone conversation, and urged others to keep up with regular screenings.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," she stressed.

As Fergie continues resting, a source told PEOPLE that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been popping in to see her. The Duchess shares her adult daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew, to whom she was married from 1986 to 1996.



“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source said.

Looking ahead, the podcaster and author’s doctors have told her to rest for five to six weeks. On June 26, Fergie thanked fans for their well-wishes on Instagram, posting a photo of a bright pink flower in the grass.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support," she captioned the snap.

