Sarah Ferguson Marks Daughter Princess Beatrice's Third Wedding Anniversary: 'You Got Your Fairytale'

"Your love knows no bounds," the Duchess of York wrote in an Instagram to her daughter and son-in-law

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Updated on July 17, 2023 03:15PM EDT
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson shared a heartfelt message for her daughter Princess Beatrice and son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the couple’s third wedding anniversary. 

“Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law,” the Duchess of York, 63, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday along with a photo from the big day. "You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds."

"As your mother, Beatrice,” Fergie continued. "It warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale."

The couple are the parents of daughter Sienna Elizabeth, who was born in September 2021. Princess Beatrice is also the stepmother of Wolfie, who was born in 2016 and is Edo’s son from a previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Fergie previously told PEOPLE that her grandchildren — in addition to Princess Beatrice's kids, daughter Princess Eugenie has two sons — "just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan!' "

Sarah added that her grandchildren "think I'm very funny" — and they are always expanding her world.

"August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls," she noted.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City



Edo also paid tribute to his wife, the elder daughter of Ferguson and Prince Andrew, with his own Instagram post to commemorate their 2020 nuptials.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he wrote. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx"

He also shared three images, including two previously unreleased images from the July 2020 wedding.

One of them is a snap of the flowers, seemingly the ones that adorned their wedding venue, the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The other shows Princess Beatrice's hand — including her wedding ring — holding her bouquet as a small piece of her wedding dress can be seen. Beatrice opted for a hand-me-down bridal gown from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's closet. 

Prince Beatrice and Edo's royal wedding was scheduled for May 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was instead held in July with just a small number of guests in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Last month, a representative for Fergie announced that the Duchess of York was diagnosed with breast cancer

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening,” the representative told PEOPLE at the time. “She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson in March 2023.



Last week, Ferguson took Queen Elizabeth's corgis out for a walk — weeks after the announcement of the cancer diagnosis and surgery. She shared photos of the flora on her picturesque outdoor trail, including close-up shots of different flowers on her Instagram feed.

“I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember,” she wrote.

