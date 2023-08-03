Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Rhyming Names She Calls Her Breasts Following Mastectomy

Fergie said the name "made me laugh" following reconstructive surgery due to breast cancer

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson attends New York City event in March 2022 . Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson is introducing her "shield of armor."

On the latest episode of her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, the Duchess of York revealed what she calls her breasts following her mastectomy. After Fergie, as she is affectionately known, was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer, she underwent a successful single mastectomy.

Fergie, 63, introduced her "new best friend, Derek" while chatting with her cohost Sarah Thomson.

"On my left, he’s called Derek...and he’s very important because he saved my life," she said.

Thompson asked why she chose that name, to which the Duchess of York responded, "I don't know, it just made me laugh that I have now a friend who’s with me all the time who’s protecting with his shield of armor."

She added, "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he’s not as perky as Derek on the left, but I’ll get Eric balanced, don’t worry."

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Etiquette Tricks Picked Up Throughout Her Royal Life

Fergie previously revealed on the podcast that her sister Jane encouraged her to get the routine screening that detected cancer.

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,' " Fergie said. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

Fergie added that Jane was "ringing me up about something else" when the conversation about going for a mammogram came up.

"Thank you, Jane," she said. "I think it's so important you do talk about it."

Fergie also referenced her father, who had died of prostate cancer and also spoke about the importance of early detection.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," the Duchess of York said.

Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson attends the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022.

Kate Green/Getty 

As Fergie continues resting, a source told PEOPLE that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been popping in to see her. The Duchess shares her adult daughters with Prince Andrew, to whom she was married from 1986 to 1996. 

“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source said.

In addition to her family (including her grandchildren!), Fergie is getting plenty of love from her seven dogs — including Queen Elizabeth's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, who she adopted following the monarch's death in September.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last month, Fergie shared on Instagram that she brought all the dogs on a walk where Queen Elizabeth used to take them.

"It was wonderful to have a moment to remember,” she wrote on social media.

Related Articles
Sara Parker Bowles Says Queen Camilla Is a âReally Hands Onâ Grandmother: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Queen Camilla Is a 'Really Hands-On' Granny, Says Daughter-in-Law: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Roger Federer of Switzerland with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Roger Federer Says Sitting with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Was 'So Fun': 'I Know Her Quite Well'
King Charles III officially opens 8 Doors Distillery,
King Charles Sports a Kilt — and Tries a Drink! — at Whisky Distillery in Scotland
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
King Felipe of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Letiza of Spain and Princess Leonor of Spain visit Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Are All Smiles on a Sunny Summer Vacation with Daughters
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of 'Last Days in Europe' Find Out Where He's Heading
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of His 'Last Days in Europe' — Find Out Where He's Heading
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.
What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Not Parting Ways with Travalyst Despite Reports: 'His Role Has Not Changed’
Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley July 1968 garter
Queen Elizabeth's Special Bond with Her Famous Corgis Will Be Immortalized in New Statue
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Going Up for Auction âÂ and It's by the Same Designer Behind Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Up for Auction — and It's by Designer of Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown