Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Rhyming Names She Calls Her Breasts Following Mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson is introducing her "shield of armor."

On the latest episode of her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, the Duchess of York revealed what she calls her breasts following her mastectomy. After Fergie, as she is affectionately known, was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer, she underwent a successful single mastectomy.

Fergie, 63, introduced her "new best friend, Derek" while chatting with her cohost Sarah Thomson.

"On my left, he’s called Derek...and he’s very important because he saved my life," she said.

Thompson asked why she chose that name, to which the Duchess of York responded, "I don't know, it just made me laugh that I have now a friend who’s with me all the time who’s protecting with his shield of armor."

She added, "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he’s not as perky as Derek on the left, but I’ll get Eric balanced, don’t worry."

Fergie previously revealed on the podcast that her sister Jane encouraged her to get the routine screening that detected cancer.

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,' " Fergie said. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

Fergie added that Jane was "ringing me up about something else" when the conversation about going for a mammogram came up.

"Thank you, Jane," she said. "I think it's so important you do talk about it."

Fergie also referenced her father, who had died of prostate cancer and also spoke about the importance of early detection.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," the Duchess of York said.

Sarah Ferguson attends the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Kate Green/Getty

As Fergie continues resting, a source told PEOPLE that her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been popping in to see her. The Duchess shares her adult daughters with Prince Andrew, to whom she was married from 1986 to 1996.



“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source said.

In addition to her family (including her grandchildren!), Fergie is getting plenty of love from her seven dogs — including Queen Elizabeth's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, who she adopted following the monarch's death in September.

Last month, Fergie shared on Instagram that she brought all the dogs on a walk where Queen Elizabeth used to take them.

"It was wonderful to have a moment to remember,” she wrote on social media.

