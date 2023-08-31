Sarah Ferguson Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Last Words to Her Before the Monarch's Death

Sarah Ferguson remembers the last words Queen Elizabeth said to her.

The Duchess of York (who is popularly known as Fergie) opened up in the concluding episode of her Tea Talks with the Dutchess and Sarah podcast this week, sharing details of the final conversation she had with her beloved former mother-in-law.

"It's the last thing that the Queen said to me: 'Just be yourself, Sarah,' " said Fergie, 63.

"And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself,” the Duchess of York added.

Fergie previously said that she felt "liberated" following Queen Elizabeth's death in an interview with Good Morning America.

"I don't know whether it's the Queen passing that makes me think I can now openly say what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody," she said. "I'm really, truly authentic Sarah now."

Fergie previously said that she and the late Queen shared a special bond.

In March 2023, the Duchess of York told PEOPLE that the Queen, who died in September at age 96 following a historic 70-year reign, was her "total idol."

"She put you at ease straight away . . . because it's terrifying, you know? I used to sit there for hours thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is somebody's lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I'm sitting having a cup of tea,'" she told PEOPLE in March.

"She was so brilliant at putting you at ease. She had the most incredible faith of any single person I've ever met," Fergie added. "She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good. She never took it onboard as about her. It's about the monarchy, about making someone feel good. She was my total idol."

After Queen Elizabeth died, Fergie adopted the monarch's two surviving corgis, Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick"). The dogs were a gift to the Queen from Fergie, her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The author of A Most Intriguing Lady said that caring for the dogs isn't always the easiest – especially when they spot a squirrel.

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," the Duchess shared. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

Queen Elizabeth ll, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Braemar Highland Games on September 6, 1986 in Braemar, Scotland. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Surrounding the podcast episode's theme of luck, Fergie said, "I am the luckiest person. I really am the luckiest person alive. You know, I've lived every girl's dream. I've become a princess. I'm there and I'm still there and I still pinch myself."