Sarah Ferguson Is Getting Visits from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Following Mastectomy

Sarah Ferguson is feeling the love from her family and fans after sharing her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, 62, is resting at home at the Royal Lodge with her family by her side following her successful mastectomy operation. In addition to her ex-husband Prince Andrew also living at the Windsor residence, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been popping in to see her, a source close to Sarah tells PEOPLE.

“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source says.

Princess Beatrice was spotted at Glastonbury over the weekend with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they also attended Royal Ascot twice last week. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie welcomed her second son, Ernest, on May 30.

In an episode of her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, where Fergie talked about her diagnosis ahead of her surgery, she praised Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, for overcoming their own challenges in life in addition to their work as ambassadors for the U.K. charity Teenage Cancer Trust. Princess Beatrice has spoken about struggling with dyslexia in childhood, while Princess Eugenie has been vocal about her scoliosis diagnosis and having life-changing spinal surgery at age 12.

“My girls are incredible. It’s both private and public, right? They work very, very hard publicly. They work very, very hard privately. They are mothers and the work-life balance that they are getting is extraordinary,” she told co-host Sarah Thomson. “They just do it. They just do it in a very, very real way. And I'm so proud of them.”

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie also used the podcast to urge listeners to get screened, as her cancer was picked up during a routine mammogram.

The source adds, "She’s been really touched — she’s had lots of messages of support and is particularly pleased that the message she wanted to get across about the importance of getting yourself checked has got through loud and clear.”​​

That message also reached leading TV host Susannah Reid, 52, who said on Good Morning Britain Monday that Fergie's diagnosis was a “wake-up call” for her to make an appointment.

Fergie has been told to rest by doctors for five to six weeks and will not be recording an episode of her podcast this week.

On Monday, the Duchess expressed her gratitude on Instagram with a photo of a bright pink flower amid tall green blades of grass.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support," she captioned the image.

It confirmed that Fergie "was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," a representative for the Duchess told PEOPLE, who added, "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.”

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days," the representative continued. “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Sarah Ferguson on March 16.

In the recently released podcast episode, the Duchess of York recalled how her sister Jane encouraged her to get the routine screening done during a conversation.

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,' " Fergie said. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

She added that Jane was "ringing me up about something else" when the topic of going for a mammogram surfaced.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me,” she continued. “Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because [I] want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it.”

