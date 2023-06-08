Sarah Ferguson Shares Why Her New Grandson's Name Made Her Cry on 'Tea Talks' Podcast

Sarah Ferguson was brought to tears by Princess Eugenie’s thoughtful tribute with her new baby’s name.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, opened up about the honor on the second episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah. Fergie’s co-host Sarah Thomson congratulated her on the birth of her daughter Princess Eugenie’s new baby son Ernest George Ronnie, who was born on May 30. Ernest is the second child for the princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are already parents to son August, 2.

"He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is,” Fergie, 63, said when Thomson shared her well-wishes. “Doting Granny, doting GG. And beautiful grandparents,” she joked.

“GG, I’m GG,” she added — revealing her nickname as a grandmother!



“He’s done very, very well. He's called Ernest George Ronnie. He's Ernest because George III's middle name was Ernest and also because it's a fabulous name," she continued. Breaking down the spelling of the new baby’s name, Fergie explained, "It’ll be good in Spain when we come to a villa. Ernesto,” which got a giggle out of her co-host.

Shedding more light on the little one’s name, the author of A Most Intriguing Lady said, “And then George after Jack's father and Ronald — Ronnie — after my father, which was really touched. When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought, made me cry, of course."



The Duchess’ father, Ronald Ferguson, died in 2003 and was the longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles. Jack’s father, George Brooksbank, died in November 2021, just a few days before August's royal christening.

Thomson congratulated Fergie again on the birth of the baby, and her co-host agreed it was “very good news.”

Alluding that Princess Eugenie, 33, gave her the green light to talk about Ernest on her new show, Fergie explained, “She said I was allowed to say. Oh, I have to be very careful. I get so proud, I can't just whiz out photographs willy-nilly. Granny rules, my goodness!”

Her comments come after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Princess Eugenie gave birth last week.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz,” the statement said.

Princess Eugenie also posted the first photos of her baby to Instagram on Monday and shared the inspiration behind his name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head.

Ernest was born 13th in the line of succession to the British throne and is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September. The little one is also the third grandchild of Fergie and Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, and are already grandparents to August and Sienna Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice's 1-year-old daughter whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo also shares his 7-year-old son Christopher Woolf with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

The day after Buckingham Palace announced that the royal family expanded, Fergie celebrated the newborn with a sweet tribute on social media.

“Amazing.. the importance of Ernest,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, posting the solo shot Eugenie shared of her son. “Thank you,” she added with a praying hands emoji, “Soooo much.. clever,” continuing, “Eugenie and Jack and August Brooksbank…”

In conversation with PEOPLE about her latest book, Fergie said she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren," she said. "They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny."

