Sarah Ferguson Reveals the Surprising Etiquette Tricks Picked Up Throughout Her Royal Life

The Duchess of York shared her clever ways to get out of a conversation on her podcast

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 27, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023
Sarah Ferguson joined The View in March 2023. Photo:

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Sarah Ferguson is spilling the tea on delicate etiquette!

The Duchess of York, 63, spoke about how to cleverly exit a conversation on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, is well-versed in proper protocol, having attended a slew of royal events while married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996. She remains in the royal fold today and sat next to her ex-husband at the Coronation Concert on May 7.

On Wednesday’s new episode of Tea Talks, Fergie’s co-host Sarah Thomson asked her how to move on at a party without being rude to the other person — which made Fergie laugh out loud.

“Well, it depends which country you're in. There's all different cultures which you must always be aware of, and I love that,” she began. “If you're in British Downton Abbey, you get to a point when you say, ‘One second, could you hold that thought because I’ve just got to go and see Fred over there because I’ve got to give him a message. And by the time that the person you’re talking to has gone onto the next subject, they’ve forgotten that you were coming back to tell something about Fred.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York doffs his top hat whilst Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Amanda Thirsk
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, attend the Royal Ascot in 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Spotted in Saint-Tropez as Summer Fun Continues

The author of A Most Intriguing Lady then revealed how to swerve a sticky subject.

“If someone asks you a tricky question that you don’t want to answer, say ‘Oh that’s so interesting, I’ll tell you what, I’m going to throw that question to Matilda. Matilda, what do you think about that question?’ And you’ve thrown the ball again,” she said.

In a final etiquette suggestion, Fergie shared a hack for handling three parties in one night — make a brief appearance at each “very loudly!”

“What you do is you walk through the door, go in very loudly and walk all the way around the room. And you’ll be so loud that most people are going, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s so loud.' Then you leave after five minutes, and so the host and everyone will say, “Oh, I didn’t see Sarah tonight.’ And everyone in the room says, “Oh, well we did,’ ” she explained.

RELATED: Who Bows and Curties to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules

The Duchess said being polite was “entrenched” in her and she hoped to pass the value down to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“I always say to my girls, when you’re out on the public stage, smile. If you don’t want to be polite, don’t go out on the public stage — because no one wants to see a grumpy princess,” she told Thompson of the favorite adage. “I think the most important thing is you've got to get your game on.”

Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In addition to passing manners lessons to her daughter, the Duchess of York was one of the people who helped Meghan Markle with her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth.

"And I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke," Meghan said in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

"How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Prince Harry added.

Adding that the momentous meeting was "so intense," the Duchess of Sussex said Princess EugenieJack Brooksbank and Fergie insisted she "did great" after the Queen left, admitting that she now realizes she "didn't know what I was doing."

Prince Harry Meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2022.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Fergie and her friend launched their Tea Talks podcast in April and have released a new episode nearly every week since.

According to the show’s Spotify profile, audiences can look forward to "candid conversations" from the cohosts "as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life."

The show has been home to lighthearted moments and heavier subjects as well. Fergie has spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis and recuperating after surgery, as well as how Prince Andrew is grieving his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The podcaster and author has continued to support her ex-husband despite his step back from public duties when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. In January 2022, the day after a judge rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages. The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the "His Royal Highness" styling.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew attend Royal Ascot in 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Shares Handwritten Note Celebrating Birth of Grandson Ernest: 'Our New Little Lion Cub'

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man," Fergie said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this year. "He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off of him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."

"He's a very good grandfather," she added.

