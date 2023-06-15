Sarah Ferguson is one doting granny to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s kids!

The Duchess of York, 63, gave a glimpse into her family dynamic on the latest episode of her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, released Wednesday. The Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie, revealed the sweet nickname for Princess Eugenie’s newborn son Ernest George Ronnie and shared the classic activities she entertained her grandchildren with when they visited her over the weekend. Fergie and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are grandparents of three — Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s sons August, 2, and Ernest, plus Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna, 1.

“So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend. I was very lucky, I had everybody in. I had Edo and Beatrice and Jack and Eugenie and August and new Ernest. Well, Ernie,” she told her co-host, Sarah Thomson.

“Is it Ernie?” Thomson asked regarding what the baby is going by.

“Yeah, it's Ernie,” Fergie confirmed.



Sienna, August, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie.

Ernest's name has special family meaning. When Princess Eugenie announced his name, she wrote: “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Sarah previously said on the podcast that she was "touched" Eugenie and Jack named their son after her own father. She said, "When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought, made me cry, of course."

Ernie isn't the only nickname in the family — Princess Eugenie previously revealed that she calls her firstborn son August "Augie."

August's full name — August Philip Hawke — also has historic ties. "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," Eugenie said alongside a sweet family photo.

In addition to the sweet tribute to Princess Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip, the couple also chose to honor one family member from Eugenie's side and another from Jack's. The baby boy gets his first name from Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. The name August means "great, magnificent." The rest of his moniker comes from a 5x grandfather on Jack's side, Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.



Ernest Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice's children also have family nicknames — while Sienna is known as "Sisi," Edo's son Christopher Woolf from a previous relationship goes by "Wolfie."

Sarah continued speaking about Princess Beatrice's special bond with her daughter. “And Sienna is just a completely independent fabulous joy. And she has a relationship with Beatrice the same relationship I have, which is only Mummy, Mummy is Mummy. And no one else does, just Mummy.”

"And I still have that with Beatrice, and she's 34. And I wrote to her this morning, I said, 'Beatrice, the relationship you have with Sienna is the same relationship I have with you,’ ” she said of the tight bond she and her eldest daughter share. “There is no daylight. With both my girls, there's no daylight. But I just noticed this weekend, I saw Sisi just wanting Mummy. And Beatrice and Eugenie both want their mummy, which is kind of nice. We're a tripod.”



The Duchess of York previously told PEOPLE that she and her daughters call themselves “the Tripod” and she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren,” the author of A Most Intriguing Lady said in the spring.

Elsewhere in the latest episode of Tea Talks, Fergie spoke about the “normal” things she did with August and Sienna when they came over. The devoted grandmother said she set up tons of fun activities — including a pool, toys and ice cream! The Duchess joked that August and Sienna fought over a bubble-blowing lawnmower, so she bought two.



“The first thing is to make sure that there’s a paddling pool with a palm tree coming out of it which spouts water. Then you go into Daniel of Windsor again and you buy a bubble-making machine lawnmower. Of course, August thinks it’s his lawnmower so Sienna comes down and says ‘No, no it’s my lawnmower,’ ” she explained. “And between the two of them, we have fisticuffs and I immediately am in Daniel of Windsor again buying another lawnmower.”

“And then I managed to get a bucket in the shape of a castle and I made a sandcastle,” she continued. “And then you came on the swing with water on it... and then ice creams. Mini Magnums.”



“I wish I had been there! Sounds great fun,” Thomson laughed.

Sarah Ferguson.

In April, Fergie and her friend announced they were launching their new weekly Tea Talks podcast, and promised not to shy from any subject.

"It's about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah' is out next week on all streaming platforms," Fergie wrote on Instagram, linking to the show from Viral Tribe Entertainment.

According to Tea Talks' Spotify profile, audiences can look forward to "candid conversations" from the co-hosts "as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life."