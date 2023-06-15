Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby Ernest — and Her 'Normal' Weekend with Grandkids

The Duchess of York revealed that she received a special visit from Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, their husbands and kids on the latest episode of her podcast

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson is one doting granny to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s kids! 

The Duchess of York, 63, gave a glimpse into her family dynamic on the latest episode of her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, released Wednesday. The Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie, revealed the sweet nickname for Princess Eugenie’s newborn son Ernest George Ronnie and shared the classic activities she entertained her grandchildren with when they visited her over the weekend. Fergie and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are grandparents of three — Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s sons August, 2, and Ernest, plus Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna, 1.

“So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend. I was very lucky, I had everybody in. I had Edo and Beatrice and Jack and Eugenie and August and new Ernest. Well, Ernie,” she told her co-host, Sarah Thomson.

“Is it Ernie?” Thomson asked regarding what the baby is going by. 

“Yeah, it's Ernie,” Fergie confirmed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Sienna, August, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Says She Was 'Very Proud' to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara

Ernest's name has special family meaning. When Princess Eugenie announced his name, she wrote: “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Sarah previously said on the podcast that she was "touched" Eugenie and Jack named their son after her own father. She said, "When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought, made me cry, of course."

Ernie isn't the only nickname in the family — Princess Eugenie previously revealed that she calls her firstborn son August "Augie."

August's full name —  August Philip Hawke — also has historic ties. "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," Eugenie said alongside a sweet family photo.

In addition to the sweet tribute to Princess Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip, the couple also chose to honor one family member from Eugenie's side and another from Jack's. The baby boy gets his first name from Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel. The name August means "great, magnificent." The rest of his moniker comes from a 5x grandfather on Jack's side, Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Ernest Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie/instagram

Princess Beatrice's children also have family nicknames — while Sienna is known as "Sisi," Edo's son Christopher Woolf from a previous relationship goes by "Wolfie."

Sarah continued speaking about Princess Beatrice's special bond with her daughter. “And Sienna is just a completely independent fabulous joy. And she has a relationship with Beatrice the same relationship I have, which is only Mummy, Mummy is Mummy. And no one else does, just Mummy.”

"And I still have that with Beatrice, and she's 34. And I wrote to her this morning, I said, 'Beatrice, the relationship you have with Sienna is the same relationship I have with you,’ ” she said of the tight bond she and her eldest daughter share. “There is no daylight. With both my girls, there's no daylight. But I just noticed this weekend, I saw Sisi just wanting Mummy. And Beatrice and Eugenie both want their mummy, which is kind of nice. We're a tripod.”

The Duchess of York previously told PEOPLE that she and her daughters call themselves “the Tripod” and she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

Sarah Ferguson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo from Coronation Concert with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: 'My Girls'
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie. Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Shares Why Her New Grandson's Name Made Her Cry on 'Tea Talks' Podcast 

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren,” the author of A Most Intriguing Lady said in the spring. 

Elsewhere in the latest episode of Tea Talks, Fergie spoke about the “normal” things she did with August and Sienna when they came over. The devoted grandmother said she set up tons of fun activities — including a pool, toys and ice cream! The Duchess joked that August and Sienna fought over a bubble-blowing lawnmower, so she bought two.

“The first thing is to make sure that there’s a paddling pool with a palm tree coming out of it which spouts water. Then you go into Daniel of Windsor again and you buy a bubble-making machine lawnmower. Of course, August thinks it’s his lawnmower so Sienna comes down and says ‘No, no it’s my lawnmower,’ ” she explained. “And between the two of them, we have fisticuffs and I immediately am in Daniel of Windsor again buying another lawnmower.”

“And then I managed to get a bucket in the shape of a castle and I made a sandcastle,” she continued. “And then you came on the swing with water on it... and then ice creams. Mini Magnums.”

“I wish I had been there! Sounds great fun,” Thomson laughed. 

THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson. Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In April, Fergie and her friend announced they were launching their new weekly Tea Talks podcast, and promised not to shy from any subject.

"It's about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah' is out next week on all streaming platforms," Fergie wrote on Instagram, linking to the show from Viral Tribe Entertainment.

According to Tea Talks' Spotify profile, audiences can look forward to "candid conversations" from the co-hosts "as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life."

Related Articles
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles
Prince Edward Will Have a Personal First at Brother King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton's Holds Hands with an Adorable Infant During Latest Baby-Filled Outing!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth Receiving Exciting Non-Royal News on Her Coronation Eve 70 Years Ago
Suits - Season 6
Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Zara Tindall on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019
Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Bhutan's King and Queen Are Expecting a Royal Baby — Another Sibling for the Dragon Prince!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) leaves Buckingham Palace, on horseback, to carry out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Why Prince William's Back-to-Back Trooping the Colour Rehearsal Was So Rare
Queen Camilla meets with British actress Judi Dench during a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room
Queen Camilla and King Charles Reunite with Dame Judi Dench at Camilla's Big Book Club Event
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games
Queen Rania Posts Loving Tribute for 30th Wedding Anniversary to King Abdullah II.
Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding, Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos
The Crown are seen filming Prince Harry's infamous Nazi Uniform scandal at a local newsagents.
Prince Harry's Nazi Costume Scandal Makes the Front Page as 'The Crown' Films Final Season
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal Wedding Alert! Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein Marries Countess Felicitas von Hartig in Vienna