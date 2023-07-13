Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew is missing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The Duchess of York, 63, made the revelation on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, released Thursday. The Duchess, who is popularly known as Fergie, shared the good news that she is officially “allowed to do more walking” as she rests after a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis (which her representative confirmed to PEOPLE on June 25). On the podcast, Fergie shared that her ex-husband said he is “lonely” since the deaths of his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, while recently walking the dogs.

“I took all the seven doggies yesterday to where the Queen would have walked them, and so I was chatting to them saying, 'Now where do we go?' And they were sort of showing me the way,” the Duchess (who adopted the Queen’s corgis following her death in September 2022) told her co-host, Sarah Thomson. “There was a little woodland walk that was made specially for the Queen and just so special.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Takes Queen Elizabeth's Corgis for a Walk Following Cancer Surgery



Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1986. David Levenson/Getty

The author of A Most Intriguing Lady added that it was “wonderful” to have a moment to pause and reflect, “because this time last year the Queen would have been going to Balmoral and we would have walked exactly where we walked yesterday together, and then the Queen would have said, 'See you up in Scotland.’ ”

Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent the end of the summer at her beloved retreat in the Scottish Highlands, where members of the royal family would join her.

“It was very moving, actually, and at one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees, and I asked him if he was alright without his mum and dad,” Fergie continued, referencing the deaths of Queen Elizabeth last year and Prince Philip in April 2021. “He said, ‘It’s lonely,’ you know? He thinks about it a lot... It's sort of like people process grief in their own way.”

Agreeing, Thomson said, “He had his parents for so long but then lost them in quick succession, and so that's hard as well.”



“I think that is what's hard… his grief must be even more of a huge gap,” Fergie added.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson on Her 'Idol' Queen Elizabeth and Adopting the Corgis: 'They Are National Icons'

Fergie has continued to support Prince Andrew despite him stepping back from public duties when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. In January 2022, the day after a judge rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages. The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the "His Royal Highness" styling.

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man," Fergie said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this year. "He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off of him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."

"He's a very good grandfather," she added.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in 2019. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fergie and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996, and share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Though the couple officially split, they have remained close and continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Duchess of York is recuperating there after her mastectomy with her family around her.

On June 25, a representative for the Duchess told PEOPLE, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the rep continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."



The York family poses for a photo together. Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” they said — a message which Fergie has since stressed on her podcast.

“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," she emphasized in a recent episode.

