Sarah Ferguson Posts New 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends' Videos After Surgery — Inside Why

Sarah Ferguson is continuing with a passion project after announcing she had a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Two new “Storytime with Fergie and Friends” videos have been posted to the Duchess of York’s YouTube channel after her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday that she recently had surgery. While the Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, is recuperating at Royal Lodge, the content continues as multiple videos are typically recorded at once before being periodically released.

The Duchess, 63, started posting “Storytime with Fergie and Friends” videos on YouTube and Facebook in April 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Fergie said she was inspired to record herself reading children’s books aloud during the uncertain time in the world for “all of the children out there who just need a little bit of magic.” The series has continued ever since, and the Duchess always seems to be having fun in the footage, from wearing costumes to reading her own Little Red books.

The first video posted after her health news was announced was perhaps a poignant choice. In the new episode released Monday, Fergie read Where Happiness Begins by Eva Eland, a picture book about finding happiness in hard times.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Duchess was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

A representative told PEOPLE, "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Sarah Ferguson at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Kate Green/Getty

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” they continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

She shared more on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, which was recorded the day before she had surgery and released on Monday. Fergie said that her sister Jane urged her to attend a routine mammogram appointment during an unrelated phone conversation, and urged others to keep up with regular screenings.



“I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it," she stressed.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie pose for a photo. Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

As Fergie continues resting, a source told PEOPLE that her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been popping in to see her. The Duchess shares her adult daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew, who she was married to from 1986 to 1996.

“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source says.

Looking ahead, the podcaster and author’s doctors have told her to rest for five to six weeks. On Monday, Fergie thanked fans for their well-wishes on Instagram, posting a photo of a bright pink flower in grass.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support," she captioned the snap.

