Sarah Ferguson Says She Was 'Very Proud' to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara

Sarah Ferguson says it was special to see Princess Beatrice sparkling in her tiara.

The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, voiced her joy about how her eldest daughter recently wore the York tiara for the first time on her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah. In the second episode of the show, released Wednesday, Fergie said she was honored that Princess Beatrice, 34, wore the diamond tiara to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding to Princess Rajwa on June 1 — which came with a funny story!

“The first hairdresser she went to, she put the tiara on thinking she'd watched too much Disney. Right at the front!” Fergie said with a laugh. “But anyway, Beatrice then did it and put it on herself. But she did look incredible, I was very, very proud of her.”

The moment marked Princess Beatrice's second time ever wearing a tiara in public and her first time in the York tiara.

Fergie received the special headpiece as a gift from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and she wore it when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. In the years that followed, the Duchess of York wore the delicate head-topper for various white-tie events.



Princess Beatrice first wore a tiara at her own wedding, glittering in the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. In another sweet family connection, the timeless tiara was the same one Queen Elizabeth wore when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, also wore the tiara for her 1973 wedding day.

"The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the historic tiara, calling it “arguably the most sentimental [piece] lent from the Queen yet.”

On the latest episode of Tea Talks, co-host Sarah Thomson asked Fergie if she prepared the York tiara in any way before her daughter wore it.

"I do keep it in the safe. It is a beautiful gift from the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on my wedding day," she explained. "It was very clean before 'cause I do shine it up. I was very proud that she wore it. I was so deeply honored she was wearing my tiara, which was a beautiful gift — and then Eugenie having baby Ernest. It's been an extraordinary week actually. It really has."

It turned out that Princess Beatrice and Edo attended the royal wedding of Jordan on June 1 with a secret. Though Buckingham Palace had not yet shared the news, Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie had welcomed her second son! On Monday, the palace announced that Princess Eugenie, 33, gave birth to a child named Ernest George Ronnie on May 30. She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were already parents to a 2-year-old son, August.



On Tea Talks, Fergie revealed that another sweet moment from the week was taking care of Beatrice and Edo’s 1-year-old daughter Sienna while her parents were away at the wedding in Jordan last week. Edo also shares 7-year-old son Christopher Woolf with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang, and Fergie said the siblings share a tight bond.



"Sienna is very, very strong. She’s 18 months, and Wolfie, her brother, is 7, so she’s really strong. She has to be,” Fergie said on the podcast. “Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna,' and off they go. And they’re very close and have a great relationship.”

“So I was allowed while Beatrice was in Jordan to have Sienna to play and to stay with me. So it was very nice, the last couple of days, I’ve managed to really have a bond and guess what my bond is?” she asked Thomson, who guessed Barbie dolls.



“No, I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup. So now, I give her a little tiny bit of tea,” she shared, adding that she splashes in cold water to dilute it for the toddler.

“It’s a special treat for GG to do a little tea,” she added, referencing her nickname as a grandmother which she first mentioned earlier in the episode.

While recently speaking to PEOPLE about her latest novel A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie said she loved everything about being a grandmother.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren," she told PEOPLE. "They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny."

