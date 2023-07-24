Sarah Ferguson Shares Handwritten Note Celebrating Birth of Grandson Ernest: 'Our New Little Lion Cub'

Published on July 24, 2023
Sarah Ferguson is loving life as a grandmother to Princess Eugenie’s newborn son!

Last Thursday, Instagram fan account Royal Addicted Replies posted a photo of the note they received from the Duchess of York, 63, after apparently sending a congratulatory card for the birth of her newest grandchild. The Duchess' daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second son Ernest George Ronnie on May 30. The new baby made the couple's 2-year-old son August a big brother.

The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, sent the well-wisher a double-sided note that featured Ernest’s picture on one side and a handwritten message on the other.

“Ernest George Ronnie,” Fergie wrote with a heart. "Such a total joy to our hearts... our new little lion cub." The note was signed, "Love Sarah.”

The sweet sentiment matched the card it was written on, which featured an illustrated border of tropical branches and animals including a monkey, birds and a lion cub.

The picture of Ernest was the same snap Princess Eugenie, 33, shared on Instagram to announce the birth of her son and the inspiration behind his name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the royal wrote on June 5. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Ernest George Ronnie, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's new baby son.

Princess Eugenie/instagram

The first photo showed the sleeping newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat, followed by a second shot of August gently touching his baby brother’s head.

Ernest's middle names honor Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather King George V, Jack’s late father George and Eugenie’s maternal grandfather Ronald. The infant arrived as 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, immediately following big brother August.

Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank, in a photo shared by mom Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie/instagram

Ernest is the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September and the third grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage but remain close today, are already grandparents to August and Princess Beatrice's 1-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo is also dad to son Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie," whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

While speaking on an episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah recorded after Ernest was born, Fergie revealed the family nickname for the new baby!

"So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend. I was very lucky, I had everybody in. I had Edo and Beatrice and Jack and Eugenie and August and new Ernest. Well, Ernie,” she told her co-host, Sarah Thomson.

“Is it Ernie?” Thomson asked regarding what the baby is going by. 

“Yeah, it's Ernie,” Fergie confirmed.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice at an NYC event in 2015.

Janette Pellegrini/Getty

The Duchess of York previously told PEOPLE that she and her daughters call themselves “the Tripod” and she cherished everything about being a grandmother.

"One, I'm really proud of my girls. Two, I have very good grandchildren,” the author of A Most Intriguing Lady said in the spring. 

"They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny," she added.

While Princess Eugenie is now a mom of two under age 2, she’s taking time to care for her mother after surgery. On June 26, a representative for the Duchess of York confirmed to PEOPLE that she was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer and had a successful mastectomy.  

As Fergie rests at home at Royal Lodge, her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice have been popping in to see her, a source close to Sarah tells PEOPLE.

“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” the source says.

Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
