Sarah Ferguson Shares 'Cinderella' Story of Her Royal Wedding Day: 'I Had That Moment'

Sarah Ferguson is looking back at the magic of her royal wedding day.

The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, reflected on the theme of belief in the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah and brought up the faith she felt when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. The couple went on to welcome daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage.

“In 1986, the nation stopped and took a holiday on July 23 for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara given by Her Majesty. It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella,” Fergie, 63, began. “I wasn’t exactly milking the cows on the farm, it was a very lovely life I had, but my father still farmed. Up I went, up Westminster Abbey, and there at the end was the handsome prince with his full naval uniform on and the nation stopped. Westminster Abbey was just abuzz with belief.”

Noting how happy she looked when she tied the knot, co-host Sarah Thomson asked Fergie if she had any nerves.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their July 23, 1986 wedding day. Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

“Like every bride is always nervous, I don’t know why… when I came down the stairs from Clarence House, where I spent the night before, everyone is going ‘Fergie! Fergie!’ on the streets. When I came down the stairs, there was my father at the bottom of the stairs,” the author of A Most Intriguing Lady said of the crowds that came out to see her.

The Duchess of York traveled to the abbey with her father Ronald Ferguson, who was the longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles. Fergie’s father died in 2003, and Princess Eugenie used his nickname (Ronnie) as a middle name for her son Ernest, born in May.

Fondly recalling the fairytale feeling of her wedding day, Fergie said, “It was one of those moments… I was watching Cinderella with the girls the other day, Ella Enchanted. I did that! I had that moment, and Dad was at the bottom.”

Sarah Ferguson and her father Ronald on the way to her wedding at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

Though she was on her way to marry one of Queen Elizabeth’s sons, the Duchess teased that there’s no protocol for such a moment.

“We got in our glass coach and Dad said to me, ‘What do we do now?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never done this before!’ and he said, “While nor have I!’ ”, she added with a laugh. “We just got on with it, and when we went into the abbey, we just got on with it. I was totally in love with my handsome prince, so there you have it.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their July 23, 1986 wedding day. Shutterstock

Though they divorced decades ago, Fergie has continued to support Prince Andrew despite his step back from public duties when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. In January 2022, the day after a judge rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages. The Duke of York would no longer undertake public engagements as a working royal or use the "His Royal Highness" styling.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and settled with Giuffre out of court in February 2022. Some of his former military appointments were recently redistributed to other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in June 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

On Aug. 11, Buckingham Palace and King Charles announced that Princess Kate was taking over as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, and named Sophie as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, among other new military appointments awarded to the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester.

Speaking out in support of her former spouse on Good Morning Britain earlier this year, Fergie said, "With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off of him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."

"He's a very good grandfather," she added.

