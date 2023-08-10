Sarah Ferguson Talks Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna: 'Beatrice and Edo Are Away So Gee-Gee Is in Charge'

The Duchess of York explained the active game her granddaughter likes to play at Royal Lodge

Published on August 10, 2023
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Sheâs Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna
Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, August Brooksbank; Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Photo:

Princess Eugenie/Instagram; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sarah Ferguson is cherishing some one-on-one time with her granddaughter Sienna!

On the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the Duchess of York revealed that she recently watched Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter when they went away. Beatrice and Edo share Sienna, who turns 2 next month, and the property developer is also dad to young son Christopher Woolf (who is affectionately called Wolfie) with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

"Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee Gee is in charge, and it's really quite amusing,” Fergie, 63, told her co-host Sarah Thomson in the latest podcast episode, released Wednesday. “I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say, 'Gee Gee come and play,' and now every minute of the day Sisi wants to come and play!" she laughed, using her granddaughter’s nickname.

“Be careful what you wish for 'cause now you can’t even have a moment to sort of do anything without this wonderful little girl, who is so sweet, pulling at my skirt, jumping into my Ugg boots and then making me go outside in the pouring rain and jump in puddles in the pouring rain — which is fine, I love it,” she explained, which made Thomson laugh.

The author of A Most Intriguing Lady revealed that her only granddaughter likes to play Thomas the Tank Engine and directs her to act as the animated train. Fergie added that the game involves creating a “train station” in the sitting room of the Royal Lodge with tiny chairs that belonged to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie when they were young. The Duchess of York shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who she was married to from 1986 to 1996. Staying close after their divorce, Fergie and Andrew continue to both live at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sharing more about the train game she plays with Sienna, the Duchess explained that her granddaughter will follow her and go “choo choo-ing” around the room, affectionately referring to her as the “station master.”

sarah ferguson and family
Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferugson, Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie smile for a selfie. Sarah Ferguson/Instagram

“She's the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now, I can certainly tell you that,” she told Thomson, turning to how much Sienna reminds her of her eldest daughter when she was small.

“When I am following her, it looks just like Beatrice… it's taken me right back to following Beatrice around. It's literally mini-me,” she shared. “We've had an extraordinary time, I’m very glad that Beatrice and Edo got some time alone as well, so it's been extraordinary to be Gee Gee.”

Princess Beatrice turned 35 on Tuesday, and Fergie mentioned in the pre-recorded chat that she and Sienna kept busy with preparations — blowing up balloons and baking cupcakes together!

Princess Beatrice does not maintain a regularly updated public social media presence like her mother, husband or sister, who occasionally posts photos of her kids. Princess Eugenie, 33, shares 2-year-old son August and 2-month-old son Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank and posted a sweet shot of August and Sienna on Earth Day in April.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend an event. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The photo, taken from behind, showed the young cousins watching penguins swimming at a zoo exhibit — and gave a glimpse of Sienna’s strawberry blonde hair!

Soon after Sienna was born, a source told Hello! that the hair color she shared with her mother and grandmother inspired Beatrice and Edo, in part, when choosing her name.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," a source said.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sept. 18, 2021, and announced that her name was Sienna Elizabeth a few weeks later — her middle name, of course, honoring Beatrice's grandmother Queen Elizabeth!

"Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," Edo wrote on Instagram, sharing a shot of Sienna's footprints. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖”

