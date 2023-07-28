Fergie's Wise Advice for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: 'No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess'

Sarah Ferguson doesn't mince words when it comes to advice about life in the public eye for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, talked about etiquette tricks and tips on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. She told co-host Sarah Thompson that being polite was “entrenched” in her — and she wanted to make sure her children also practiced good manners, especially given their royal roles as Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren.

"I always say to my girls: when you’re out on the public stage, smile," Fergie, 63, said in the episode. "And if you don’t want to be polite, don’t go out on the public stage — because no one wants to see a grumpy princess. You've heard me say that many times."

She continued, "So I think the most important thing is you've got to get your game on."

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice. Chris Jackson/Getty

Although Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, aren't working members of the royal family — instead, they both have jobs and earn their own income — they frequently joined their grandmother Queen Elizabeth at royal events like Christmas, Easter and Trooping the Colour.

Since Queen Elizabeth's death in September, they've continued to support their uncle King Charles, including at his coronation weekend in May. In addition to attending the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the sisters attended a Big Lunch event and were spotted at the Coronation Concert.

"Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching," Princess Eugenie wrote on her Instagram page following the coronation festivities. "What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth."

Fergie and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, but she remained in the royal fold, attending family events including the Coronation Concert in May and Royal Ascot in past years.

In addition to passing etiquette lessons to her daughters, the Duchess of York was one of the people who helped Meghan Markle do her first curtsy upon meeting Queen Elizabeth.

"And I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy right?' And I just thought it was a joke," the Duchess of Sussex recalled in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

"How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Prince Harry added.

Adding that the meeting was "so intense," the Duchess of Sussex said Princess Eugenie, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Fergie insisted she "did great" after the Queen left.



The Duchess of York recently underwent a successful mastectomy operation following her breast cancer diagnosis. A source previously told PEOPLE that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her second child in late May, "have been there a lot" and "have been very supportive" during her recovery.

Ahead of the surgery, Fergie talked about her daughters on the podcast, praising Beatrice and Eugenie for overcoming their own challenges in life. Princess Beatrice has spoken about struggling with dyslexia, while Princess Eugenie has been vocal about her scoliosis diagnosis and having life-changing spinal surgery at age 12.

“My girls are incredible. It’s both private and public, right? They work very, very hard publicly. They work very, very hard privately. They are mothers and the work-life balance that they are getting is extraordinary,” Fergie said. “They just do it. They just do it in a very, very real way. And I'm so proud of them.”