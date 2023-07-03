Sarah Ferguson Breast Cancer Surgery Lasted Eight Hours: Report

Sarah Ferguson's successful mastectomy operation took almost eight hours, it has emerged.

The Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, underwent the procedure after a shadow was detected during a routine scan and a friend has now revealed the operation was far more complex than previously known.

"The surgery was very long — getting on for eight hours — and it was more involved than people think," the friend told The Mail on Sunday.

The operation at the King Edward VII Hospital in London was carried out by surgeon Christina Choy, while plastic surgeon Stuart James conducted the complex reconstructive surgery, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Ferguson, 63, is currently convalescing at Royal Lodge, in Windsor — the home she shares with her former husband Prince Andrew.

Her daughter Princess Eugenie — who recently gave birth to her second son Ernst — is spending a lot of time with her, while Princess Beatrice, her eldest daughter, is also regularly visiting.

“Her daughters have been there a lot, they have been very supportive,” a source told PEOPLE last week.



Fergie's friend Daphne Barak praised the Duchess in an interview in the Mail on Sunday. "How could this be happening to my kind, loving friend?" she said. "I was taken aback by her bravery."

Last week, on the latest edition of her podcast Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah (which was recorded the day before her surgery), Ferguson told co-host, Sarah Thomas, that she wanted to highlight the importance of everyone getting "checked."

"It's very important that I speak about," she said. "I'm gonna go out there and get super fit and super well, super strong," she added. "And if I have to shout about this from the top of the mountains then I'll shout about it. Because I think it's vital that we need to wake everybody up to go screen, not just breast cancer."



When news broke that Fergie had been in hospital, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days," the rep continued.



Last week, the Duchess expressed her gratitude to wellwishers on Instagram with a photo of a bright pink flower amid tall green blades of grass

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support," she captioned the image.

