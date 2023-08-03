Queen Camilla Is a 'Really Hands-On' Granny, Says Daughter-in-Law: 'She Wants to Know Everything'

Queen Camilla's former daughter-in-law is spilling the tea on what she’s like in grandmother mode.

While appearing on the U.K. talk show Lorraine on Thursday, Sara Parker Bowles said the Queen is totally devoted to her grandkids. Fashion editor Sara was previously married to Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and they share daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy, 13, who all attended her May coronation.

“She’s an amazing granny. She's really hands-on, and she's really into it,” Sara said when guest host Christine Lampard asked “what sort of granny” Queen Camilla is.

“She wants to know everything that they're into. She loves jewelry and she's really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that,” she added.

According to Hello!, Camilla, 76, brought up the jewelry bond with granddaughters while visiting jewelry Monica Vinader’s studio in Norfolk in June. A grandmother of five, Queen Camilla is also a granny to her daughter Laura Lopes’ three kids — daughter Eliza, 15, and twin sons Gus and Louis, 13 — whom she shares with husband Harry Lopes.

"My grandchildren — well, my granddaughters — are incredibly jealous of me being here today," Camilla said at the studio, Hello! reported. "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays."

Elsewhere on Lorraine, the guest host asked Sara to share her thoughts on Camilla’s fashion evolution. The Queen has been in the spotlight since the 1980s because of her relationship with King Charles, who she married in 2005.



Charles and Camilla in 1999. Dave M. Benett/Getty

“Do you think Camilla's style has changed over the years? Do you think she's more comfortable now with fashion?” Christine asked Sara, who recently launched the styling service Wardrobe Revivals.

“I do. I think she's having fun with it, and I think it really shows,” the Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar alum replied. “It's evolved naturally and she's a perfect example of someone who's sort of eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know. I think that's a really good way to go.”

“I love it when she wears black, I think she looks amazing in all black. I thought she looked incredible in her Dior suit at [Royal] Ascot earlier this year,” she added.



Queen Camilla attends the Royal Ascot. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Queen Camilla’s family has historically kept a lower profile, the Lorraine appearance marks Sara’s second media spot in a few weeks. In a wide-ranging interview with The Times, published July 15, Sara spoke about what it was like to get her kids ready for the King and Queen’s coronation day.

While her son Freddy’s outfit was predetermined as a Page of Honor (a royal role he stepped into alongside his first cousins Gus and Louis Lopes and opposite Prince George), Sara said that Lola’s look took a little more planning.

“Everyone thinks it’s chance that they all come out in the right colors, but it’s very carefully dictated behind the scenes,” she told The Times of the crowning ceremony. “We chose her a lovely Roland Mouret dress in the end.”



Laura Lopes, Harry Lopes, Tom Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes and Lola Bowles on coronation day.

Sara also attended the church service at Westminster Abbey and kept a close watch when Freddy appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the newly crowned King and Queen alongside other members of the royal family, where cameras caught his sincere shock at all the pomp.

“He wanted to go in the gold carriage, but he didn’t get to. Then his face on the balcony — I could see he was just like, 'Woah!' " she said of her son’s iconic reaction to what he saw from the terrace. “My favorite part of the whole day was that he did a little wave that he wasn’t supposed to.”

Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day. LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

"I was quite obsessively watching him,” she added. “But I knew by then he was going to be okay, that I could sort of let go.”

Camilla, 76, may officially be the Queen of the United Kingdom, but The Times also revealed that grandkids call her something sweet: Gaga!

