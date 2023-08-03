Queen Camilla Is a 'Really Hands-On' Granny, Says Daughter-in-Law: 'She Wants to Know Everything'

Queen Camilla recently referenced a shared bond with her granddaughters, Lola and Eliza, during a royal engagement

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Sara Parker Bowles Says Queen Camilla Is a âReally Hands Onâ Grandmother: 'She Wants to Know Everything'
Queen Camilla smiles at recent event; Sara Parker Bowles spoke about what Queen Camilla is like as a grandmother on ITV talk show 'Lorraine' on August 3. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla's former daughter-in-law is spilling the tea on what she’s like in grandmother mode.

While appearing on the U.K. talk show Lorraine on Thursday, Sara Parker Bowles said the Queen is totally devoted to her grandkids. Fashion editor Sara was previously married to Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and they share daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy, 13, who all attended her May coronation.

“She’s an amazing granny. She's really hands-on, and she's really into it,” Sara said when guest host Christine Lampard asked “what sort of granny” Queen Camilla is.

“She wants to know everything that they're into. She loves jewelry and she's really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that,” she added.

RELATED: Queen Camilla's Sweet Grandmother Nickname Revealed — and It Might Surprise You!

According to Hello!, Camilla, 76, brought up the jewelry bond with granddaughters while visiting jewelry Monica Vinader’s studio in Norfolk in June. A grandmother of five, Queen Camilla is also a granny to her daughter Laura Lopes’ three kids — daughter Eliza, 15, and twin sons Gus and Louis, 13 — whom she shares with husband Harry Lopes.

"My grandchildren — well, my granddaughters — are incredibly jealous of me being here today," Camilla said at the studio, Hello! reported.  "They follow you [on social media]. When they found out that I was coming here they started dropping quite a lot of hints about things they would like for their birthdays." 

Elsewhere on Lorraine, the guest host asked Sara to share her thoughts on Camilla’s fashion evolution. The Queen has been in the spotlight since the 1980s because of her relationship with King Charles, who she married in 2005.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker-Bowles leave the Royal Festival Hall after the performance Of Rachmaninoff's Hidden Perspectives on May 6th, 1999 in London
Charles and Camilla in 1999. Dave M. Benett/Getty

“Do you think Camilla's style has changed over the years? Do you think she's more comfortable now with fashion?” Christine asked Sara, who recently launched the styling service Wardrobe Revivals.

RELATED: All About Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren

“I do. I think she's having fun with it, and I think it really shows,” the Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar alum replied. “It's evolved naturally and she's a perfect example of someone who's sort of eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know. I think that's a really good way to go.”

“I love it when she wears black, I think she looks amazing in all black. I thought she looked incredible in her Dior suit at [Royal] Ascot earlier this year,” she added.

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023
Queen Camilla attends the Royal Ascot.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Queen Camilla’s family has historically kept a lower profile, the Lorraine appearance marks Sara’s second media spot in a few weeks. In a wide-ranging interview with The Times, published July 15, Sara spoke about what it was like to get her kids ready for the King and Queen’s coronation day.

While her son Freddy’s outfit was predetermined as a Page of Honor (a royal role he stepped into alongside his first cousins Gus and Louis Lopes and opposite Prince George), Sara said that Lola’s look took a little more planning.

“Everyone thinks it’s chance that they all come out in the right colors, but it’s very carefully dictated behind the scenes,” she told The Times of the crowning ceremony. “We chose her a lovely Roland Mouret dress in the end.”

Laura and Harry Lopes (CR) and Tom Parker Bowles (C BACK) attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023
Laura Lopes, Harry Lopes, Tom Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes and Lola Bowles on coronation day.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sara also attended the church service at Westminster Abbey and kept a close watch when Freddy appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the newly crowned King and Queen alongside other members of the royal family, where cameras caught his sincere shock at all the pomp.

“He wanted to go in the gold carriage, but he didn’t get to. Then his face on the balcony — I could see he was just like, 'Woah!' " she said of her son’s iconic reaction to what he saw from the terrace. “My favorite part of the whole day was that he did a little wave that he wasn’t supposed to.”

Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony , in London, following her coronation, on May 6, 2023
Queen Camilla talks to her grandson Freddy Parker Bowles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day.

LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

"I was quite obsessively watching him,” she added. “But I knew by then he was going to be okay, that I could sort of let go.”

Camilla, 76, may officially be the Queen of the United Kingdom, but The Times also revealed that grandkids call her something sweet: Gaga!

Related Articles
Roger Federer of Switzerland with Her Royal Highness, Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Centre Court's Royal Box during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Roger Federer Says Sitting with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Was 'So Fun': 'I Know Her Quite Well'
King Charles III officially opens 8 Doors Distillery,
King Charles Sports a Kilt — and Tries a Drink! — at Whisky Distillery in Scotland
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
King Felipe of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain, Queen Letiza of Spain and Princess Leonor of Spain visit Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Are All Smiles on a Sunny Summer Vacation with Daughters
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of 'Last Days in Europe' Find Out Where He's Heading
Count Nikolai of Denmark Shares Photos of His 'Last Days in Europe' — Find Out Where He's Heading
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Reveals Whether She's the 'Strict' Parent Compared to Prince William
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.
What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Not Parting Ways with Travalyst Despite Reports: 'His Role Has Not Changed’
Queen Elizabeth statue Hywel Pratley July 1968 garter
Queen Elizabeth's Special Bond with Her Famous Corgis Will Be Immortalized in New Statue
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Why Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Heading to Singapore Soon
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to people during a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince William Cracks a Joke About His Hair Loss — and Repairing Earth Before Moving Planets — in New Video
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Attend 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in Matching White Ensembles
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Prince William Surprises Food Truck Customers with Burgers Inspired by His Earthshot Prize in New Video
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Going Up for Auction âÂ and It's by the Same Designer Behind Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown
Princess Diana's Statement Dress Is Up for Auction — and It's by Designer of Queen Camilla's Coronation Gown
Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Fergie's Wise Advice for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie: 'No One Wants to See a Grumpy Princess'