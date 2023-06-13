Sara Bareilles and Fiancé Joe Tippett Share Details of Their Romantic Engagement — Including Her ‘Sweet’ Ring (Exclusive)

Tippett popped the question to Bareilles on a rooftop in Mexico City in January

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 13, 2023 01:48PM EDT
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles. Photo:

Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett had a perfectly, imperfect engagement.

The singer-songwriter, 43, and her actor fiancé, 41, shared details of the romantic moment exclusively with PEOPLE during Monday night's Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! event at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"We had been talking about it for quite some time, so it wasn't a surprise or anything. But we were in Mexico City, and she was having a bad day, says Tippett, who starred in HBO Max's Mare of Easttown.

"We kind of connected and got things back on track. And we had been sort of looking for the perfect ring and couldn't find it. And i was like, 'I just want to do it!' So we found this cheap little ring in a market that we both love. And we were like, 'That's the thing for now!'"

Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles/Instagram

Tippett continues: "We were up on a roof at sunset, the sky was on fire and we were listening to music and slow dancing, and it was like, 'Okay, now!' I asked and she said yes and I was like, 'Well fu--, I forgot the ring, I have to go down and get it!' So then I came back up, got down on one knee, we did the deal and it was great."

Adds Bareilles: “I love it. It's just — it's sweet,” she says off the simple gold band designed in the shape of a feather.

"We were kind of getting sidetracked, we started looking for a ring and then it had to be 'the ring' and we were like, 'The ring is starting to feel more important than the moment.' And we were like, 'Fu-- it, let's just get a little something.' Like most things, it's really easy to get tricked into caring about the wrong things, explains the “Love Song” singer.

"We keep coming back to, 'Why are we doing this?' And it's like, 'Oh, because I love you.'"

Joe Tippett and Producer Sara Bareilles attend the "Waitress, The Musical - Live On Broadway!" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 12, 2023 in New York City.

Jason Mendez/Getty

The couple met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which Bareilles wrote the score — during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2015.

Tippett played Earl, the moody husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, before the show's official move to Broadway.

In 2017, the two went public with their romance as they attended a handful of events together, including the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine BoysPEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

On New Year's Day, the singer announced her engagement to Tippett, writing, "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES."

“I always say this, my life falls into two categories: before and after Waitress. And everything after Waitress is undeniably, unquestionably better,” says Bareilles, who not only found her future husband through the musical, but scored her first Tony nominations.

Adds Tippett, “It's like, all roads lead back to Waitress. It was really an incredible thing to be able to perform with her. Like, what a special thing to do, to get to be on Broadway with your partner.”

Joe Tippett;Sara Bareilles at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

While Bareilles says she and her fiancé haven’t started wedding planning yet — “There's just too much going on,” she says — one thing she knows for is that there won’t be any of her own songs at their nuptials.

“Absolutely not. I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond, so I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!” the Grammy winner jokes.

Related Articles
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
Jojo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Their Favorite Wedding Memory and New Divorce Reality Show (Exclusive)
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 23 Years with Wife
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 23 Years with Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'I Admire You and Love You'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'
Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding, Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Husband Billy Crudup 'Have the Most Amazing Chemistry' Says Source: 'He Makes Her Laugh'
Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge
Is This an Engagement Ring? Alexa Chung Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger Alongside Tom Sturridge
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Will Swenson of the cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"
Will Swenson, Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and More Have ‘Sweet Caroline’ Singalong at 2023 Tony Awards
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Ben Platt and Fiancé Noah Galvin Share a Kiss on 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Body Image Insecurities Before 2023 Tony Awards: 'I'm Trying to Rewire My Brain'
Naomi Watts Billy Crudup wedding
Naomi Watts Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wedding to 'Hubby' Billy Crudup — See the Photos!
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Dishes on Her Favorite Comfort Meal, Calls the Classic Combo a ‘Childhood Staple’ (Exclusive)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray: 'The Most Incredible Wedding'