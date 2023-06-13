Sara Bareilles and Fiancé Joe Tippett Share Details of Their Romantic Engagement — Including Her ‘Sweet’ Ring (Exclusive)

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett had a perfectly, imperfect engagement.

The singer-songwriter, 43, and her actor fiancé, 41, shared details of the romantic moment exclusively with PEOPLE during Monday night's Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! event at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"We had been talking about it for quite some time, so it wasn't a surprise or anything. But we were in Mexico City, and she was having a bad day, says Tippett, who starred in HBO Max's Mare of Easttown.

"We kind of connected and got things back on track. And we had been sort of looking for the perfect ring and couldn't find it. And i was like, 'I just want to do it!' So we found this cheap little ring in a market that we both love. And we were like, 'That's the thing for now!'"

Sara Bareilles/Instagram

Tippett continues: "We were up on a roof at sunset, the sky was on fire and we were listening to music and slow dancing, and it was like, 'Okay, now!' I asked and she said yes and I was like, 'Well fu--, I forgot the ring, I have to go down and get it!' So then I came back up, got down on one knee, we did the deal and it was great."

Adds Bareilles: “I love it. It's just — it's sweet,” she says off the simple gold band designed in the shape of a feather.

"We were kind of getting sidetracked, we started looking for a ring and then it had to be 'the ring' and we were like, 'The ring is starting to feel more important than the moment.' And we were like, 'Fu-- it, let's just get a little something.' Like most things, it's really easy to get tricked into caring about the wrong things, explains the “Love Song” singer.

"We keep coming back to, 'Why are we doing this?' And it's like, 'Oh, because I love you.'"

Jason Mendez/Getty

The couple met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which Bareilles wrote the score — during its out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2015.

Tippett played Earl, the moody husband of the story's protagonist Jenna, before the show's official move to Broadway.

In 2017, the two went public with their romance as they attended a handful of events together, including the opening night for The New Group's play All the Fine Boys, PEOPLE and EW's Upfronts Party and the 2017 Tony Awards.

On New Year's Day, the singer announced her engagement to Tippett, writing, "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES."

“I always say this, my life falls into two categories: before and after Waitress. And everything after Waitress is undeniably, unquestionably better,” says Bareilles, who not only found her future husband through the musical, but scored her first Tony nominations.

Adds Tippett, “It's like, all roads lead back to Waitress. It was really an incredible thing to be able to perform with her. Like, what a special thing to do, to get to be on Broadway with your partner.”

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

While Bareilles says she and her fiancé haven’t started wedding planning yet — “There's just too much going on,” she says — one thing she knows for is that there won’t be any of her own songs at their nuptials.

“Absolutely not. I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond, so I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!” the Grammy winner jokes.

