Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Who Broke Barriers as the World’s Youngest Leader, Quits Politics

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who made history as the world’s youngest prime minister when she assumed the top office in 2019, announced her departure from politics on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

“Time to move on,” Marin, 37, was quoted as saying by Finnish public broadcaster YLE, according to the Associated Press. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland.”

Her next position will reportedly be as a strategic counselor for the London-based Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.



Marin, a Social Democrat, led a five-party coalition government until April, when Finland’s main conservative party took control of Parliament. She resigned as leader of the Social Democratic Party last week before announcing that she would be giving up the Parliament seat that she's held since 2015.

As prime minister, Marin received praise for her cabinet’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her advocacy for Ukraine in light of Russian aggression. Under her leadership, Finland became NATO's 31st member nation.

Prior to becoming the world's youngest prime minister at age 34 — and the nation's third female leader — Marin served as the Finnish minister of transport and communications.

In August 2020, Marin married former soccer player Markus Räikkönen in front of close friends and family at Kesäranta, the prime minister’s official residence.

The couple dated for 16 years and share a daughter, Emma Amalia Marin, now 5.

“Yesterday we said to each other ‘I Do,’" Marin posted on Instagram at the time, according to a translation, alongside an image of her and Räikkönen, now 37.

“I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love,” Marin continued. “We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other at the bottom and in the storm."

